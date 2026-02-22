Attempted intrusion into Trump's residence: Media identifies man shot by agents

American media have identified the man who was shot dead by Secret Service agents while attempting to illegally enter Donald Trump's residence in Florida. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to American media, the deceased was 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina. Earlier, law enforcement reported that his family had reported him missing a few days before the incident.

The man was shot when he tried to illegally cross the guarded perimeter of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The US Secret Service noted that he was armed and did not comply with agents' demands during the attempted apprehension.

At the time of the incident, Donald Trump was in Washington. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

Recall

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after breaking into the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The incident occurred on the morning of February 22, when Trump was at the White House.