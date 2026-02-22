$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 10597 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 15741 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 19682 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 35499 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 45053 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 37864 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 61154 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 63004 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41308 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38354 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attempted intrusion into Trump's residence: Media identifies man shot by agents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina was shot while attempting to intrude into the Mar-a-Lago estate. The man was armed and failed to comply with Secret Service agents' demands.

Attempted intrusion into Trump's residence: Media identifies man shot by agents

American media have identified the man who was shot dead by Secret Service agents while attempting to illegally enter Donald Trump's residence in Florida. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to American media, the deceased was 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina. Earlier, law enforcement reported that his family had reported him missing a few days before the incident.

The man was shot when he tried to illegally cross the guarded perimeter of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The US Secret Service noted that he was armed and did not comply with agents' demands during the attempted apprehension.

At the time of the incident, Donald Trump was in Washington. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

Recall

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after breaking into the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The incident occurred on the morning of February 22, when Trump was at the White House.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

