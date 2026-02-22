Policewoman Viktoria Shpylka, who died in the terrorist attack in Lviv, will be buried on February 25 in Volyn

23-year-old police officer Viktoria Shpylka, who died today as a result of explosions in Lviv, will be buried in Volyn on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

On Monday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., a farewell ceremony will take place at the family home in the village of Kniazhyi Mist (104 I. Vyshenskyi Street, Lviv region).

On Tuesday, February 24, at 6:00 p.m., the farewell ceremony will continue at the family home in the village of Verba (29 Naberezhna Street, Volyn region).

On Wednesday, February 25, at 12:00 p.m., the funeral service will take place from the family home in the village of Verba. Viktoria will be buried in the local cemetery.

The funeral service will take place in her native village of Verba in Volyn.

We express our sincere condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. Bright memory to Viktoria - summarized the Lviv City Council.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: 33-year-old woman notified of suspicion, involvement of Russian representatives being established

Recall

On the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in Lviv, as a result of which a 23-year-old police officer died. The attackers used the tactic of a repeated explosion after a fake call to "102".

Subsequently, the number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people.

Later, a woman was detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack on Danylyshyna Street, 20. As a result of the explosion, 25 people were injured.