Putin meets with Iranian President: He says they have “very close” views on world events
Kyiv • UNN
Putin met with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, declaring “very close” positions on international events. Iran expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Russia, despite accusations of arms sales.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, said that the positions of Russia and Iran on the assessment of events in the international arena are “very close.” This is reported by pro-Kremlin media, UNN reports.
“We are actively working together in the international arena, and our assessments of events in the world are often very close,” Putin said.
At a meeting with Putin, the Iranian president expressed hope that a strategic partnership agreement with Russia would be signed at the BRICS summit in Kazan.
Pezeshkian also noted that cooperation between Iran and Russia in the cultural and economic spheres is strengthening day by day.
According to US and European estimates, last month Iran delivered ballistic missiles to Russia . This triggered sanctions from the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Iran has also provided Moscow with hundreds of attack drones and other weapons. Tehran denies sending missiles to Russia.