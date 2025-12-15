Afghanistan's neighbors gathered in Iran to discuss regional issues, but Kabul refused to participate

View of Kabul. Photo: AP

Countries neighboring Afghanistan held regional talks in Iran, agreeing to deepen coordination to address political, economic, and security issues, and also called for the lifting of sanctions against Kabul. However, it turned out that the only party absent from the meeting was Afghanistan itself, as reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia joined the talks organized by Iran on Sunday.

Afghanistan received an invitation, but its government, led by the Taliban movement, decided not to participate. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country "is currently actively engaging with countries in the region through existing regional organizations and formats and has made significant progress in this regard."

The statement following the talks emphasized the importance of maintaining economic and trade ties with Afghanistan to improve living conditions and integrate the country into regional processes. Although the Taliban remains internationally isolated after returning to power in 2021, it is actively establishing diplomatic ties and collecting significant tax revenues annually.

