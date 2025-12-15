Afghanistan's neighbors gathered in Iran to discuss regional issues, but Kabul refused to participate

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 18262 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 21296 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 18183 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17950 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 29737 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 20233 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21147 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21705 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22248 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22785 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 26884 views
Ukraine switches to a new air raid alert system: what will changeDecember 15, 10:36 AM • 10600 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 34331 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhotoDecember 15, 01:18 PM • 16338 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 25631 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 29737 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 25675 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 34370 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 85986 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 103524 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 26056 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 43056 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 44063 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 48314 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 83084 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

Afghanistan's neighbors gathered in Iran to discuss regional issues, but Kabul refused to participate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Several countries held talks in Iran, agreeing to deepen coordination and calling for the lifting of sanctions against Kabul. Afghanistan, led by the Taliban movement, refused to participate despite an invitation.

Afghanistan's neighbors gathered in Iran to discuss regional issues, but Kabul refused to participate
View of Kabul. Photo: AP

Countries neighboring Afghanistan held regional talks in Iran, agreeing to deepen coordination to address political, economic, and security issues, and also called for the lifting of sanctions against Kabul. However, it turned out that the only party absent from the meeting was Afghanistan itself, as reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia joined the talks organized by Iran on Sunday.

Tajikistan discusses joint patrolling of Afghan border with Russia02.12.25, 20:13 • 3992 views

Afghanistan received an invitation, but its government, led by the Taliban movement, decided not to participate. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country "is currently actively engaging with countries in the region through existing regional organizations and formats and has made significant progress in this regard."

The statement following the talks emphasized the importance of maintaining economic and trade ties with Afghanistan to improve living conditions and integrate the country into regional processes. Although the Taliban remains internationally isolated after returning to power in 2021, it is actively establishing diplomatic ties and collecting significant tax revenues annually.

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holds09.11.25, 06:04 • 17352 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Taliban
Tajikistan
Associated Press
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
China
Pakistan
Iran