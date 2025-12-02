$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 12409 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 33073 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 29299 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 22756 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 23175 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 54175 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 51484 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59937 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51207 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46573 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Tajikistan discusses joint patrolling of Afghan border with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Tajikistan and Russia are negotiating joint patrolling of the border with Afghanistan after attacks that killed five Chinese citizens. Russia may use helicopters to patrol the 1,344-kilometer border.

Tajikistan discusses joint patrolling of Afghan border with Russia

Tajikistan is negotiating with Russia on the possibility of deploying Russian troops for joint patrolling of the border with Afghanistan amid recent attacks in the border area, sources in the country's security services report. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past week, five Chinese citizens were killed and five more were wounded near the border. President Emomali Rahmon held meetings with the heads of law enforcement agencies, and China advised its citizens to leave the border area.

Suicide bombing in Islamabad: number of injured rises to 2711.11.25, 19:33 • 3678 views

We are currently negotiating. I think a decision will be made... this week

— a source in the Security Council of Tajikistan told Reuters.

According to two other interlocutors in the State Committee for National Security, Russia may use helicopters to patrol the 1,344-kilometer border, which runs through mountainous areas. The Ministries of Defense of Tajikistan and Russia refrained from commenting. The CSTO alliance, led by Moscow, also participated in the negotiations, but did not respond to the request.

The Taliban authorities assured that they would cooperate with Tajikistan on border security issues. Previously, the Russian base in Dushanbe, together with border troops, guarded the border until 2005, after which Tajikistan switched to independent protection.

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holds09.11.25, 06:04 • 17323 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Taliban
Tajikistan
Reuters
Islamabad
Afghanistan
China
Pakistan