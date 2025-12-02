Tajikistan discusses joint patrolling of Afghan border with Russia

Tajikistan is negotiating with Russia on the possibility of deploying Russian troops for joint patrolling of the border with Afghanistan amid recent attacks in the border area, sources in the country's security services report. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past week, five Chinese citizens were killed and five more were wounded near the border. President Emomali Rahmon held meetings with the heads of law enforcement agencies, and China advised its citizens to leave the border area.

We are currently negotiating. I think a decision will be made... this week — a source in the Security Council of Tajikistan told Reuters.

According to two other interlocutors in the State Committee for National Security, Russia may use helicopters to patrol the 1,344-kilometer border, which runs through mountainous areas. The Ministries of Defense of Tajikistan and Russia refrained from commenting. The CSTO alliance, led by Moscow, also participated in the negotiations, but did not respond to the request.

The Taliban authorities assured that they would cooperate with Tajikistan on border security issues. Previously, the Russian base in Dushanbe, together with border troops, guarded the border until 2005, after which Tajikistan switched to independent protection.

