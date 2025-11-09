Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holds

Peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Turkey ended without result due to serious disagreements over the control of Pakistan's internal security. At the same time, both sides confirmed their intention to adhere to the current ceasefire regime. This was reported by the agency Reuters, as reported by UNN.

It is noted that the peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, held in Istanbul, ended without result.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the talks broke down due to Islamabad's demand that "Afghanistan be responsible for Pakistan's internal security," which, in his opinion, is beyond the capabilities of the Afghan side.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Taliban would continue to observe the ceasefire regime.

The ceasefire regime that was established has not been violated by us so far, and we will continue to adhere to it – he stated.

A similar statement was made by Pakistan's Minister of Defense, confirming that talks to prevent new border incidents yielded no results.

At the same time, Pakistan will continue to observe the ceasefire regime until an attack occurs from the Afghan side.

Despite the failure of the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to maintain the existing truce, which temporarily reduces the risk of new armed clashes on the border.

The situation remains tense, and the prospects for resuming negotiations are still uncertain.

On October 19, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed on an immediate ceasefire. The talks took place in the Qatari capital, Doha.

