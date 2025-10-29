Six soldiers and seven militants killed on Pakistan-Afghanistan border – Reuters

Pakistani military reported the death of six soldiers and seven militants during a clash near the Afghan border. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the mountainous Kurram district, part of the tribal areas in the country's northwest. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the army, militants attacked one of the border posts, after which a fierce battle began. During the clash, Pakistani forces eliminated several attackers, but also suffered losses.

The army stated that search operations are ongoing, and the Pakistani government blames extremist groups operating from Afghan territory for the escalation.

