Armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan: sides conclude immediate truce in Doha

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks in the Qatari capital, Doha. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The truce was announced by Pakistan's Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif and the spokesman for the Afghan Taliban movement Zabihullah Mujahid.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which, along with Turkey, mediated Saturday's talks, stated that subsequent meetings aim to "ensure the sustainability of the truce and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner."

Context

On October 11, it became known that fierce fighting began along the entire Durand Line on the Afghan-Pakistani border between the forces of the "Taliban" movement and the Pakistani army.

UNN reported that the escalation began after Pakistani airstrikes, to which Afghanistan responded with fire. In turn, Pakistan temporarily closed several checkpoints on the 2,600-kilometer border line.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that representatives of Pakistan and Afghanistan are holding talks in Qatar after Islamabad's airstrikes on the neighboring country. Kabul ordered its military to observe a ceasefire, and Pakistan will also refrain from attacks.