Suicide bombing in Islamabad: number of injured rises to 27
Kyiv • UNN
In Pakistan, 27 people were injured in a suicide bombing near a police vehicle. The group "Jamaat-ul-Ahrar" claimed responsibility for the attack, although the Pakistani "Taliban" denied its involvement.
In Islamabad, 27 people were injured in a suicide bombing, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said. Earlier reports indicated 12 dead and 20 wounded. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.
Details
According to Naqvi, the attacker tried to enter the district court building but failed and detonated a bomb near a police car. The 'Jamaat-ul-Ahrar' group, which split from the Pakistani 'Taliban', claimed responsibility for the attack.
Two local journalists told the BBC that after speaking with leaders of the Pakistani 'Taliban', they denied involvement in the explosion. Before 'Jamaat-ul-Ahrar's' statement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif blamed India for the incident, which has not yet responded.
