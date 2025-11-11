$41.960.02
Suicide bombing in Islamabad: number of injured rises to 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

In Pakistan, 27 people were injured in a suicide bombing near a police vehicle. The group "Jamaat-ul-Ahrar" claimed responsibility for the attack, although the Pakistani "Taliban" denied its involvement.

Suicide bombing in Islamabad: number of injured rises to 27

In Islamabad, 27 people were injured in a suicide bombing, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said. Earlier reports indicated 12 dead and 20 wounded. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to Naqvi, the attacker tried to enter the district court building but failed and detonated a bomb near a police car. The 'Jamaat-ul-Ahrar' group, which split from the Pakistani 'Taliban', claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holds09.11.25, 06:04 • 17108 views

Two local journalists told the BBC that after speaking with leaders of the Pakistani 'Taliban', they denied involvement in the explosion. Before 'Jamaat-ul-Ahrar's' statement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif blamed India for the incident, which has not yet responded.

Suicide bomber in Pakistan detonates explosives near court, killing 12 people11.11.25, 12:59 • 1892 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Islamabad
Afghanistan
India
Pakistan