Suicide bomber in Pakistan detonates explosives near court, killing 12 people

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the gate of a district court in Islamabad, setting off his explosives next to a police car, killing 12 people and injuring 27, Pakistan's interior minister said. This was reported by The Washington Post and Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As the media notes, the explosion, which could be heard for many kilometers, occurred at a time when the area is usually crowded, as hundreds of people attend hearings.

Previous reports by Pakistani state media and two security officials indicated that the explosion was caused by a car bomb.

The attacker tried to "enter the court premises, but, failing to do so, shot at a police car" - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters.

The minister refrained from blaming any militant group but added that authorities were "investigating all aspects" of the attack. Naqvi said police investigators also confirmed that the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but Pakistan has been suffering from militant attacks across the country and a resurgence of the Pakistani Taliban.

According to media reports, the victims were mostly passers-by or those who had arrived for court appointments.

Car bomb in Indian capital kills eight near historic landmark