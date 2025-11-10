Car bomb in Indian capital kills eight near historic landmark
Kyiv • UNN
In India's capital, Delhi, a car bomb near the historic Red Fort killed eight people and injured more than 20. The cause of the incident is under investigation, with six vehicles and three auto-rickshaws damaged.
At least eight people have died and more than 20 have been injured in a car bomb explosion near the historic Red Fort in a densely populated area of India's capital, Delhi, police spokesman Sanjay Tyagi said. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Eight people died in the explosion
According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, "A slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion occurred in this vehicle, and nearby vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion. The situation is under control."
The deputy fire chief reported that at least six vehicles and three auto-rickshaws caught fire, but firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. Local residents report a loud sound and shaking windows.
The Red Fort, known as Lal Qila, is a 17th-century historical monument and a symbol of India, where every year on August 15, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from its ramparts.
