Car bomb in Indian capital kills eight near historic landmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1834 views

In India's capital, Delhi, a car bomb near the historic Red Fort killed eight people and injured more than 20. The cause of the incident is under investigation, with six vehicles and three auto-rickshaws damaged.

Car bomb in Indian capital kills eight near historic landmark
Photo: Reuters

At least eight people have died and more than 20 have been injured in a car bomb explosion near the historic Red Fort in a densely populated area of India's capital, Delhi, police spokesman Sanjay Tyagi said. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Eight people died in the explosion 

– Tyagi said, clarifying that the exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, "A slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion occurred in this vehicle, and nearby vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion. The situation is under control."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The deputy fire chief reported that at least six vehicles and three auto-rickshaws caught fire, but firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. Local residents report a loud sound and shaking windows.

The Red Fort, known as Lal Qila, is a 17th-century historical monument and a symbol of India, where every year on August 15, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from its ramparts.

Stepan Haftko

