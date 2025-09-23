About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly is starting in New York, which will gather about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers from all over the world. This session will be a key platform for discussing global challenges and strengthening international cooperation, writes UNN.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, which began this week and will last until September 29, will gather about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers. Today, September 23, the discussion of the situation in Ukraine will be in the spotlight. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported earlier, has planned about twenty bilateral meetings. The President clarified that these are both countries that have long helped Ukraine, and states that have only recently joined the partnership.

In particular, as White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt reported, on September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump and the President of Argentina and the EU.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has already announced a productive meeting with the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain.

Order of speeches

The general debate that opens the session is an annual platform where world leaders express their positions and define priorities regarding key global challenges. The President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, formulated the main motto for the 80th session – "Working Together," emphasizing unity, solidarity, and collective action.

Traditionally, the President of Brazil speaks first in the general debate, followed by the President of the United States as the host country. It is expected that after the opening of the meeting by the Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly, leaders of Turkey, France, Poland, South Korea, Lithuania, Portugal, Egypt, South Africa, and Central Asian countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, will deliver their speeches.

On Wednesday, September 24, speeches are planned by the leaders of Ukraine, Spain, Finland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Estonia, Argentina, Slovakia, Syria, and Iran, as well as the prime ministers of Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Then, from Thursday to Saturday and on Monday, it will be the turn of heads of government, ministers, and diplomats from other countries, among whom representatives of Great Britain, Japan, Ireland, Greece, Armenia, Israel, and China will speak on Friday.

Russia will be represented at the session by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will speak on Saturday. This session of the General Assembly will be an important platform for discussing key international issues and bilateral meetings between country leaders.

Schedule of events

From September 23-27 and 29, general debates will be held, during which country leaders will present their positions and discuss important global issues.

On September 24, a special event on climate will be held, where states will present their plans to reduce emissions and comply with the Paris Agreement. On the same day, a Summit on the Global Economy will be held, dedicated to financing development and cooperation between countries.

On September 25, a meeting will be held on the prevention of non-communicable diseases and strengthening mental health, where a political declaration will be adopted and specific actions will be discussed. On the same day, a meeting will be held to mark the 30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth to exchange experience between generations and youth participation in global processes. A meeting on artificial intelligence governance is also planned, which will launch a global dialogue on the safe and accountable use of AI.

On September 26, a meeting will be held on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, where the dangers of nuclear weapons and ways to eliminate them will be discussed.

On September 30, a conference on the situation of the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar will be held, dedicated to human rights, crisis analysis, and finding ways to sustainable solutions.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.