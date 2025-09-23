$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
05:00 AM • 4560 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
12:52 AM • 5762 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 13664 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 28785 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 32872 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 36300 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 52961 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 63255 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 59635 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 29207 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.6m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 10589 views
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 6656 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhoto01:12 AM • 4686 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones01:48 AM • 9118 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 9950 views
Publications
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 4572 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 48012 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 52967 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 63261 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 59641 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Annalena Baerbock
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 48012 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 24046 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 40195 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 91062 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 113210 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
Bild
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4578 views

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly has begun in New York and will last until September 29. It will bring together about a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers to discuss global challenges and strengthen international cooperation.

About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly is starting in New York, which will gather about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers from all over the world. This session will be a key platform for discussing global challenges and strengthening international cooperation, writes UNN.

Details

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, which began this week and will last until September 29, will gather about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers. Today, September 23, the discussion of the situation in Ukraine will be in the spotlight. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported earlier, has planned about twenty bilateral meetings. The President clarified that these are both countries that have long helped Ukraine, and states that have only recently joined the partnership. 

In particular, as White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt reported, on September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump and the President of Argentina and the EU.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has already announced a productive meeting with the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain. 

Order of speeches

The general debate that opens the session is an annual platform where world leaders express their positions and define priorities regarding key global challenges. The President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, formulated the main motto for the 80th session – "Working Together," emphasizing unity, solidarity, and collective action.

Traditionally, the President of Brazil speaks first in the general debate, followed by the President of the United States as the host country. It is expected that after the opening of the meeting by the Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly, leaders of Turkey, France, Poland, South Korea, Lithuania, Portugal, Egypt, South Africa, and Central Asian countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, will deliver their speeches.

On Wednesday, September 24, speeches are planned by the leaders of Ukraine, Spain, Finland, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Estonia, Argentina, Slovakia, Syria, and Iran, as well as the prime ministers of Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Then, from Thursday to Saturday and on Monday, it will be the turn of heads of government, ministers, and diplomats from other countries, among whom representatives of Great Britain, Japan, Ireland, Greece, Armenia, Israel, and China will speak on Friday.

Russia will be represented at the session by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will speak on Saturday. This session of the General Assembly will be an important platform for discussing key international issues and bilateral meetings between country leaders.

Schedule of events

From September 23-27 and 29, general debates will be held, during which country leaders will present their positions and discuss important global issues.

On September 24, a special event on climate will be held, where states will present their plans to reduce emissions and comply with the Paris Agreement. On the same day, a Summit on the Global Economy will be held, dedicated to financing development and cooperation between countries.

On September 25, a meeting will be held on the prevention of non-communicable diseases and strengthening mental health, where a political declaration will be adopted and specific actions will be discussed. On the same day, a meeting will be held to mark the 30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth to exchange experience between generations and youth participation in global processes. A meeting on artificial intelligence governance is also planned, which will launch a global dialogue on the safe and accountable use of AI.

On September 26, a meeting will be held on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, where the dangers of nuclear weapons and ways to eliminate them will be discussed.

On September 30, a conference on the situation of the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar will be held, dedicated to human rights, crisis analysis, and finding ways to sustainable solutions.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsPublications
United Nations General Assembly
Republic of Ireland
Karoline Leavitt
Annalena Baerbock
Andriy Sybiha
Tajikistan
Israel
White House
Latvia
Argentina
Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan
Myanmar
Brazil
Uzbekistan
Donald Trump
European Union
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Syria
Finland
New York City
South Africa
South Korea
France
Lithuania
Belgium
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Greece
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Portugal
Slovakia
China
Japan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Egypt
Ukraine
Iran
Kazakhstan
Poland