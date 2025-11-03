Earthquake in Afghanistan: Dead and over a hundred injured (video)

At least 12 people were killed and about 150 were injured in an earthquake that occurred on the night of November 3 in northern Afghanistan. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, Reuters, Aljazeera.

Details

It is noted that local residents went out into the streets in the middle of the night for fear of houses collapsing. Initially, there were no reports of casualties or injuries, but closer to morning it became known that at least 12 people died and about 150 were injured.

Balkh province spokesman Haji Zaid said the earthquake destroyed part of the Mazar-i-Sharif shrine - the Blue Mosque.

Eyewitnesses told CNN that windows were broken and plaster was damaged in houses, families woke up in the middle of the night, children ran out of houses after the tremors.

Recall

On the night of November 3, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred near one of the largest cities in northern Afghanistan. The tremors originated at a depth of 28 kilometers. The earthquake was also felt in the regions of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan - three countries bordering northern Afghanistan. According to US scientists, the earthquake could lead to hundreds of casualties.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Ethiopia