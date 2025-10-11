Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Ethiopia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in Ethiopia on Saturday. This was reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

According to the GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

