Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Ethiopia
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Ethiopia. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Details
According to the GFZ, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
Recall
