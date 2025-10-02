Church collapses in Ethiopia: dozens dead, hundreds injured

At least 30 people have died and more than 200 have been injured after scaffolding collapsed at a church in Ethiopia. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, BBC

Details

The accident occurred on the morning of October 1 at the Menjar Shenkora Areti Mariam Church in Amhara, northern Ethiopia.

According to local police inspector Ahmed Gebeyehu, thousands of worshipers gathered at this church for a religious holiday. According to eyewitnesses, many people climbed the wooden scaffolding to look at a fresco on the ceiling. Then the support structure collapsed.

The police officer emphasized that the death toll could increase, adding that the confirmed dead were between 25 and 80 years old.

Local authorities report that many people are still under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing - the BBC post says.

It is noted that the church is located in the central district of Menjar Sheknora, about 70 km from the capital Addis Ababa.

The country's government expressed "deep condolences" over the tragedy.

The government statement also emphasized that "safety must be a priority" during all construction projects.

According to the BBC, safety regulations are poorly observed in Ethiopia, so building collapses are common.

Recall

