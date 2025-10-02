$41.140.18
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Church collapses in Ethiopia: dozens dead, hundreds injured

Kyiv • UNN

 1348 views

In Ethiopia, scaffolding collapsed in the Menjar Shenkora Areti Mariam church, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 200. The tragedy occurred on October 1 during a religious holiday, when worshippers climbed the scaffolding to see a fresco.

At least 30 people have died and more than 200 have been injured after scaffolding collapsed at a church in Ethiopia. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, BBC

Details

The accident occurred on the morning of October 1 at the Menjar Shenkora Areti Mariam Church in Amhara, northern Ethiopia.

According to local police inspector Ahmed Gebeyehu, thousands of worshipers gathered at this church for a religious holiday. According to eyewitnesses, many people climbed the wooden scaffolding to look at a fresco on the ceiling. Then the support structure collapsed.

The police officer emphasized that the death toll could increase, adding that the confirmed dead were between 25 and 80 years old.

Local authorities report that many people are still under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing

- the BBC post says.

It is noted that the church is located in the central district of Menjar Sheknora, about 70 km from the capital Addis Ababa.

The country's government expressed "deep condolences" over the tragedy.

The government statement also emphasized that "safety must be a priority" during all construction projects.

According to the BBC, safety regulations are poorly observed in Ethiopia, so building collapses are common.

Recall

In New York, a part of a 20-story apartment building in the Bronx collapsed. The cause was a gas explosion that collapsed the incinerator shaft.

Five houses collapsed into the ocean in the USA due to hurricanes01.10.25, 09:11 • 3130 views

