Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destruction

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:51 PM • 14069 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
03:04 PM • 21728 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
01:18 PM • 24683 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 44657 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 67509 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 61622 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 81459 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 46053 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 73738 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 103322 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.2m/s
71%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump confirmed a successful operation in Venezuela: Maduro detained and removed from the countryPhotoJanuary 3, 09:57 AM • 7738 views
Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government levelJanuary 3, 10:18 AM • 24988 views
Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish directionJanuary 3, 11:16 AM • 23937 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.January 3, 11:32 AM • 32706 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhoto04:37 PM • 17449 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 61188 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 80179 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 94180 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 230166 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 159400 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Pam Bondi
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
United States
New York City
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 56880 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 66360 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 64510 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 159400 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 60243 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Truth Social

Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukrainian defenders demonstrated footage of Russian drone destruction. SBU units eliminated five hundred "Shaheds" and "Gerbers" in the second half of 2025.

Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destruction

Ukrainian defenders showed footage of the destruction of Russian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the manufacturer of FPV drones "Wild Hornets".

Details

A video appeared online showing how Ukrainian UAVs destroy Russian drones.

SBU "Alpha" units were among the first to successfully shoot down Shaheds with drones, and currently rank among the top 3 each month in terms of the number of such targets destroyed.

- the post says.

As noted by "Wild Hornets", the SBU has already destroyed half a thousand "Shaheds" and "Gerbers" in the second half of 2025 alone.

Additionally

The FPV drone manufacturing company "Wild Hornets" was founded in Ukraine in 2023. It develops combat drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main area of work is the production of FPV drones, aerial interceptors of reconnaissance wings and kamikaze drones, as well as control stations and systems for remote mining and bombing.

Among the company's products are the largest Ukrainian 17-inch FPV drone "Queen Hornet", high-speed drones "Werewolf" and "Sting", other drone models and equipment.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with partners, strengthened personnel training for the Air Force and unmanned systems units. Thanks to this, more than 5,000 UAV operators and almost one hundred cadet pilots were trained.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine