Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destruction

Ukrainian defenders showed footage of the destruction of Russian drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the manufacturer of FPV drones "Wild Hornets".

Details

A video appeared online showing how Ukrainian UAVs destroy Russian drones.

SBU "Alpha" units were among the first to successfully shoot down Shaheds with drones, and currently rank among the top 3 each month in terms of the number of such targets destroyed. - the post says.

As noted by "Wild Hornets", the SBU has already destroyed half a thousand "Shaheds" and "Gerbers" in the second half of 2025 alone.

Additionally

The FPV drone manufacturing company "Wild Hornets" was founded in Ukraine in 2023. It develops combat drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main area of work is the production of FPV drones, aerial interceptors of reconnaissance wings and kamikaze drones, as well as control stations and systems for remote mining and bombing.

Among the company's products are the largest Ukrainian 17-inch FPV drone "Queen Hornet", high-speed drones "Werewolf" and "Sting", other drone models and equipment.

Recall

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with partners, strengthened personnel training for the Air Force and unmanned systems units. Thanks to this, more than 5,000 UAV operators and almost one hundred cadet pilots were trained.