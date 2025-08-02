$41.710.00
After explosions in Russia, the main gas pipeline "Central Asia - Center" went out of order - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

On the territory of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, on August 2, 2025, explosions disabled the main gas pipeline "Central Asia - Center". Gas transportation has been stopped indefinitely, which affects the facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex.

As a result of explosions in Russia, the main gas pipeline "Central Asia - Center" failed, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, on August 2, 2025, on the territory of the Volgograd region of the aggressor state, the main gas pipeline "Central Asia - Center" failed, which is a system of gas pipelines belonging to "Gazprom" and transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia.

After reports of a rumble on the section of the main gas pipeline, Russian emergency services went to the scene. According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are in the area of the village of Dynamivske, Nekhaivskyi district, Volgograd region, to eliminate the consequences of the explosion.

This pipeline provides energy to such facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex as "Demikhovsky Machine-Building Plant", "Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG (Production Complex No. 1)", the "Magnum-K" cartridge manufacturing plant, and others, the interlocutor said.

Representatives of the Russian gas transportation company, which supplies the aggressor state's army, are currently calculating the damages.

It is reported that gas transportation through the main gas pipeline "Central Asia - Center" in the Volgograd region has been stopped indefinitely.

General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"02.08.25, 11:05 • 2270 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Gazprom
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan