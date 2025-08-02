General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"

$41.710.00
August 1, 05:22 PM • 28367 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 105983 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 95227 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 60949 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 71649 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 130928 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 68584 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155618 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152453 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 133064 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
India will no longer buy oil from Russia - Trump
Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled with
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 105983 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 95227 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 130928 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Shahed-136
Boeing Starliner
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Fox News
Facebook

General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Ryazan and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, the "Anna naftoprodukt" oil depot, and the "Elektroprylad" plant were hit.

General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important Russian facilities - the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev oil refineries, the "Anna Nefteprodukt" oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region, and the JSC "Penzsky Production Association "Elektropribor" enterprise in Penza, writes UNN.

A number of important Russian facilities were hit

- the General Staff reported on Saturday.

According to the General Staff, "on the night of August 2, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched successful strikes on verified Russian targets involved in ensuring armed aggression against our state. The attack was a response to Russia's recent terrorist shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the killing and wounding of civilians."

Hits were confirmed at oil refining enterprises of the occupying country – the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev oil refineries. Also, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked the "Anna Nefteprodukt" fuel and lubricants base in Russia's Voronezh region. In addition, the JSC "Penzsky Production Association "Elektropribor" enterprise was hit, which specializes in the production of protected telecommunication complexes, cryptographic communication devices, and printed circuit boards for military equipment.

- the General Staff reported.

As stated, numerous explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of these objects. More detailed information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

"The combat work was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the report says.

"The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that support the enemy's army will continue until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Defense Forces are taking all legal measures to stop the genocide of our people, which the Moscow regime is consciously carrying out today. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack02.08.25, 09:43 • 2082 views

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine