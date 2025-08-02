General Staff confirms hit to a number of important Russian facilities: two oil refineries, oil depot, and "Elektroprylad"

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important Russian facilities - the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev oil refineries, the "Anna Nefteprodukt" oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region, and the JSC "Penzsky Production Association "Elektropribor" enterprise in Penza, writes UNN.

A number of important Russian facilities were hit - the General Staff reported on Saturday.

According to the General Staff, "on the night of August 2, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched successful strikes on verified Russian targets involved in ensuring armed aggression against our state. The attack was a response to Russia's recent terrorist shelling of Ukrainian cities, and the killing and wounding of civilians."

Hits were confirmed at oil refining enterprises of the occupying country – the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev oil refineries. Also, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked the "Anna Nefteprodukt" fuel and lubricants base in Russia's Voronezh region. In addition, the JSC "Penzsky Production Association "Elektropribor" enterprise was hit, which specializes in the production of protected telecommunication complexes, cryptographic communication devices, and printed circuit boards for military equipment. - the General Staff reported.

As stated, numerous explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of these objects. More detailed information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

"The combat work was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the report says.

"The systematic and targeted destruction of facilities that support the enemy's army will continue until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Defense Forces are taking all legal measures to stop the genocide of our people, which the Moscow regime is consciously carrying out today. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack