Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack

Tonight, explosions were heard in a number of Russian regions and in temporarily occupied Crimea amid reports of a drone attack. Loud noises were reported in the areas of oil refineries in Ryazan, Samara Oblast, and an oil depot in temporarily occupied Feodosia, factories in Penza, as well as airfields in Lipetsk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN, citing Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, and Telegram channels.

Details

"Ryazan. Oil refinery hit. Feodosia. Fire in the area of the oil depot. (...) Penza - strike on the factory. And this is not the end yet," Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Telegram channels also report that after the night attack, something is burning heavily in the area of the military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, which is used to launch Iranian attack UAVs "Shahed" on Ukraine.

In addition, there were loud noises in the area of the airfield in Lipetsk, and it is also reported that in Penza, the "Elektropribor Production Association" factory, which is of great importance for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, as well as the "Radiozavod" and an oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk in Samara Oblast, were hit.

Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants

Recall

Russia launched 53 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 8 high-speed (jet) ones; 45 of them were neutralized, including all 8 jet ones.