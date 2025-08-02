$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 26196 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 98514 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 90003 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 57564 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 68877 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128667 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 67959 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155348 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152145 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132680 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Tonight, explosions were heard in several Russian regions and in occupied Crimea; oil refineries in Ryazan, Samara, an oil depot in Feodosia, factories in Penza, and airfields were attacked. This occurred amid reports of a massive drone attack.

Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack

Tonight, explosions were heard in a number of Russian regions and in temporarily occupied Crimea amid reports of a drone attack. Loud noises were reported in the areas of oil refineries in Ryazan, Samara Oblast, and an oil depot in temporarily occupied Feodosia, factories in Penza, as well as airfields in Lipetsk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN, citing Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, and Telegram channels.

Details

"Ryazan. Oil refinery hit. Feodosia. Fire in the area of the oil depot. (...) Penza - strike on the factory. And this is not the end yet," Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Telegram channels also report that after the night attack, something is burning heavily in the area of the military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, which is used to launch Iranian attack UAVs "Shahed" on Ukraine.

In addition, there were loud noises in the area of the airfield in Lipetsk, and it is also reported that in Penza, the "Elektropribor Production Association" factory, which is of great importance for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, as well as the "Radiozavod" and an oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk in Samara Oblast, were hit.

Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants02.08.25, 06:20 • 6136 views

Recall

Russia launched 53 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 8 high-speed (jet) ones; 45 of them were neutralized, including all 8 jet ones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Shahed-136
Feodosia
Ukraine