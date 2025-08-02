$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 18723 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 77153 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 77922 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 50231 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 63090 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 123387 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66834 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154850 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151561 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131952 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

On the night of August 2, explosions rocked the Russian cities of Penza and Novokuibyshevsk in Samara Oblast. Eyewitnesses report a drone attack and a fire at an oil refinery.

Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants

On the night of August 2, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Penza and Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, accompanied by the operation of air defense systems. Eyewitnesses report a drone attack and a large fire at one of the oil refineries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, a threat regime for attack drones was announced in the Samara region at 02:40. Temporary restrictions on aircraft flights were introduced in Samara.

Around 05:00, residents of the city of Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, reported loud sounds in the sky.

Videos and photos of a large fire appeared on social networks, presumably on the territory of the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery in the Samara region. 

Drones also likely hit AO "Production Association "Elektropribor" in the city of Penza, Penza region, which is associated with the defense sector and the implementation of the state defense order.

In particular, the plant produces:

  • Means of crypto-protection of communication - encryptors, protected modems, multiplexers;
    • Switches and equipment for digital networks in military control systems;
      • Hardware solutions for aviation, armored vehicles, ships, and spacecraft;
        • Complexes for confidential transmission of voice, graphics, and documents.

          Next to it is the only Russian defense plant that manufactures control points for combat operations of air defense units – JSC "Radiozavod", which was also likely hit.

          Recall

          On the night of August 2, a number of Russian cities and occupied Crimea were subjected to UAV attacks. At least 4 explosions occurred in Lipetsk, and eyewitnesses heard 5-6 explosions in Ryazan.

          Vita Zelenetska

          War
          Crimea