Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants

On the night of August 2, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Penza and Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, accompanied by the operation of air defense systems. Eyewitnesses report a drone attack and a large fire at one of the oil refineries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to Russian Telegram channels, a threat regime for attack drones was announced in the Samara region at 02:40. Temporary restrictions on aircraft flights were introduced in Samara.

Around 05:00, residents of the city of Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, reported loud sounds in the sky.

Videos and photos of a large fire appeared on social networks, presumably on the territory of the Novokuibyshevsk Refinery in the Samara region.

Drones also likely hit AO "Production Association "Elektropribor" in the city of Penza, Penza region, which is associated with the defense sector and the implementation of the state defense order.

In particular, the plant produces:

Means of crypto-protection of communication - encryptors, protected modems, multiplexers;

Switches and equipment for digital networks in military control systems;

Hardware solutions for aviation, armored vehicles, ships, and spacecraft;

Complexes for confidential transmission of voice, graphics, and documents.

Next to it is the only Russian defense plant that manufactures control points for combat operations of air defense units – JSC "Radiozavod", which was also likely hit.

Recall

On the night of August 2, a number of Russian cities and occupied Crimea were subjected to UAV attacks. At least 4 explosions occurred in Lipetsk, and eyewitnesses heard 5-6 explosions in Ryazan.