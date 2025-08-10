Today, August 10, the world celebrates International Biodiesel Day and Melon Day, and in Ukraine, builders and veterinarians celebrate their professional holiday, writes UNN.

International Biodiesel Day

It was on August 10, 1893, that German engineer and inventor Rudolf Diesel demonstrated an engine that ran on fuel from peanut oil.

However, at that time, this idea remained at the level of a bold experiment. However, over the years, the idea of producing environmentally friendly fuel gained increasing popularity.

Currently, biodiesel is made from coconut, castor, and palm oil, soybeans, and rapeseed. In some countries, animal and fish fat are used for production. But the most promising type of ecological fuel is algae.

The production of biofuel is legally approved in 48 countries around the world.

Day of Construction Workers

In Ukraine, today, on the second Sunday of August, the Day of Construction Workers is celebrated, approved by a presidential decree from 1993 "in support of the initiative of construction workers and the building materials industry of Ukraine."

Builders are a special category of workers, heroes of many funny stories and objects of criticism. But it is necessary to remember who is responsible for the successes and achievements in creating grandiose, diverse, and sometimes amazing buildings.

In the conditions of full-scale Russian aggression and the need to restore destroyed infrastructure and housing stock, the profession of a builder becomes key in our country.

Day of Veterinary Medicine Workers

Also, on the second Sunday of August, Veterinarian Day is celebrated in Ukraine. Many Ukrainian families have pets that also need their medical care.

Specialists who treat animals began to appear since humanity began to tame them.

The first veterinary school appeared in France in the 18th century on the personal initiative of King Louis XV.

According to unofficial world statistics, dog owners most often turn to veterinarians.

Melon Day

Melon Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of August, this summer holiday is dedicated to delicious and culturally significant Turkmen gourds, offering a wonderful opportunity to appreciate these juicy fruits and their value, this day highlights Turkmenistan's agricultural pride and cultural traditions.

Melon Day was established in 1994 by Saparmurat Niyazov, the first president of Turkmenistan after gaining independence from the Soviet Union. Niyazov, who preferred to be called "Turkmenbashi" or "leader of the Turkmens," created this holiday to honor one of the country's most important agricultural products and a source of national pride.

Turkmenistan boasts an impressive variety of gourds: about 400 varieties are grown in the country. The arid climate and fertile soils of this Central Asian country provide ideal conditions for growing extremely sweet and aromatic melons, which have been an integral part of Turkmen culture and cuisine for centuries.

Biography Update Day

Biography Update Day, celebrated on August 10, is a unique opportunity for people to reflect on their personal and professional growth and update their online profiles. This day encourages people to re-evaluate and update the brief descriptions that represent them to the world, ensuring that they present themselves as current and accurate. Conceived by Dr. Jason Jones, this day serves as a reminder to celebrate one's achievements and prepare for future accomplishments.

