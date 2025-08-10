$41.460.00
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
International Biodiesel Day, Builders' Day, Melon Day: what else is celebrated on August 10 10 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

On August 10, the world celebrates International Biodiesel Day and Melon Day. In Ukraine, builders and veterinarians celebrate their professional holidays.

International Biodiesel Day, Builders' Day, Melon Day: what else is celebrated on August 10

Today, August 10, the world celebrates International Biodiesel Day and Melon Day, and in Ukraine, builders and veterinarians celebrate their professional holiday, writes UNN

International Biodiesel Day

It was on August 10, 1893, that German engineer and inventor Rudolf Diesel demonstrated an engine that ran on fuel from peanut oil.

However, at that time, this idea remained at the level of a bold experiment. However, over the years, the idea of producing environmentally friendly fuel gained increasing popularity.

Currently, biodiesel is made from coconut, castor, and palm oil, soybeans, and rapeseed. In some countries, animal and fish fat are used for production. But the most promising type of ecological fuel is algae.

The production of biofuel is legally approved in 48 countries around the world.

Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-7018.06.25, 17:21 • 76124 views

Day of Construction Workers

In Ukraine, today, on the second Sunday of August, the Day of Construction Workers is celebrated, approved by a presidential decree from 1993 "in support of the initiative of construction workers and the building materials industry of Ukraine."

Builders are a special category of workers, heroes of many funny stories and objects of criticism. But it is necessary to remember who is responsible for the successes and achievements in creating grandiose, diverse, and sometimes amazing buildings.

In the conditions of full-scale Russian aggression and the need to restore destroyed infrastructure and housing stock, the profession of a builder becomes key in our country.

New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map07.08.25, 12:40 • 97922 views

Day of Veterinary Medicine Workers

Also, on the second Sunday of August, Veterinarian Day is celebrated in Ukraine. Many Ukrainian families have pets that also need their medical care.

Specialists who treat animals began to appear since humanity began to tame them.

The first veterinary school appeared in France in the 18th century on the personal initiative of King Louis XV.

According to unofficial world statistics, dog owners most often turn to veterinarians.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the rules for transporting animals by road07.07.25, 16:43 • 1755 views

Melon Day

Melon Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of August, this summer holiday is dedicated to delicious and culturally significant Turkmen gourds, offering a wonderful opportunity to appreciate these juicy fruits and their value, this day highlights Turkmenistan's agricultural pride and cultural traditions. 

Melon Day was established in 1994 by Saparmurat Niyazov, the first president of Turkmenistan after gaining independence from the Soviet Union. Niyazov, who preferred to be called "Turkmenbashi" or "leader of the Turkmens," created this holiday to honor one of the country's most important agricultural products and a source of national pride.

Turkmenistan boasts an impressive variety of gourds: about 400 varieties are grown in the country. The arid climate and fertile soils of this Central Asian country provide ideal conditions for growing extremely sweet and aromatic melons, which have been an integral part of Turkmen culture and cuisine for centuries.

Melon gets more expensive, apple gets cheaper, watermelon is the sales leader: situation on the food market04.08.25, 14:00 • 4013 views

Biography Update Day

Biography Update Day, celebrated on August 10, is a unique opportunity for people to reflect on their personal and professional growth and update their online profiles. This day encourages people to re-evaluate and update the brief descriptions that represent them to the world, ensuring that they present themselves as current and accurate. Conceived by Dr. Jason Jones, this day serves as a reminder to celebrate one's achievements and prepare for future accomplishments.

Freddie Mercury had an illegitimate daughter: details from a new biography24.05.25, 08:43 • 7468 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Rudolf Diesel
Turkmenistan
Ukraine