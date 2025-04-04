$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11180 views

06:32 PM • 19532 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59140 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204300 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117572 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305034 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243767 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254869 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Publications

02:15 PM • 123686 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250389 views

Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122291 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Rudolf Diesel

News by theme

World Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day and International Dog Biscuit Day: What to Celebrate on February 23

February 23 is the Day of Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day, and International Dog Biscuit Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Society • February 23, 04:28 AM • 33366 views

August 10: World Lion Day, International Biodiesel Day

August 10 is World Lion Day. The population of these animals has declined from 400,000 in the mid-twentieth century to 45,000 today due to climate change, disease, and habitat loss.

UNN Lite • August 10, 03:11 AM • 112434 views

February 23: Curling Day, Diesel Engine Day

Today, February 23, all sports fans can join the Curling Day. This game, which is also called chess on ice, originated in Scotland in the 16th century.

UNN Lite • February 23, 04:09 AM • 41618 views

January 28: International Personal Data Protection Day, Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine

January 28 is International Data Protection Day, established in 2007 by the Council of Europe to promote the protection of privacy rights. The concept of personal data protection and privacy was pioneered by Louis Brandeis, an American lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court Justice from 1916 to 1939.

UNN Lite • January 28, 04:39 AM • 28568 views