February 23 is the Day of Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day, and International Dog Biscuit Day. Each holiday has its own
unique history and meaning.
August 10 is World Lion Day. The population of these animals has declined from 400,000 in the mid-twentieth century to 45,000
today due to climate change, disease, and habitat loss.
Today, February 23, all sports fans can join the Curling Day. This game, which is also called chess on ice, originated in Scotland
in the 16th century.
January 28 is International Data Protection Day, established in 2007 by the Council of Europe to promote the protection of privacy
rights. The concept of personal data protection and privacy was pioneered by Louis Brandeis, an American lawyer and U.S. Supreme
Court Justice from 1916 to 1939.