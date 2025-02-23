World Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day and International Dog Biscuit Day: What to Celebrate on February 23

Today, February 23, the world celebrates the Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, on the Day of the Diesel Engine, car owners can argue that diesel or gasoline is better, and dog owners can make cookies for their four-legged friends, thus marking the International Day of Dog Cookies, writes UNN.

Details

Today, February 23, is the World Day of Understanding and Peace. This day in 1905 marked the founding of the Rotary Club, which was intended only to unite businessmen for the purpose of friendly and goodwill relations and cooperation. Subsequently, a large global organization, Rotary International, emerged, positioning itself as an open, non-political, charitable organization.

Rotary Club members are professionals and leaders in various business areas who implement humanitarian projects, adhere to ethical standards in their professional activities, and strive to establish mutual understanding and peace in the world.

Rotary International recommends that all clubs in February include special events in their weekly meeting program that emphasize the need for understanding and goodwill for the world.

Read also: Ukraine introduces new public holiday - Day of Interethnic Harmony

Ukraine introduces a new public holiday - the Day of Interethnic Harmony

Today is also Diesel Engine Day. It was on February 23, 1893, that German engineer and inventor Rudolf Diesel received a patent for his internal combustion engine, which ran on cheaper fuel than gasoline.

However, it took the inventor another four years to eliminate all the shortcomings and present the first fully functional diesel engine. By the way, diesel cars are more dangerous for the environment than gasoline cars. Among the harmful emissions are sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and soot. Automakers minimize the production of vehicles with diesel engines.

Read also: Formula 1 announces the arrival of a new team in 2026

Formula 1 announces a new team in 2026

In addition, February 23 is International Dog Biscuit Day. The first special treats for dogs appeared in the middle of the XIX century. American entrepreneur James Spratt, inspired by the remains of crackers on a ship, developed the recipe for the first dog biscuit, which became a real revolution in pet care.

The International Dog Biscuit Day reminds us of the importance of balance in the diet of four-legged friends and the opportunity to please them with tasty and healthy treats.

See also: Saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv