World Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day and International Dog Biscuit Day: What to Celebrate on February 23

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24405 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 86583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51307 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93350 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50446 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106148 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 86583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140386 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 19704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132891 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134776 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163219 views
World Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day and International Dog Biscuit Day: What to Celebrate on February 23

World Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day and International Dog Biscuit Day: What to Celebrate on February 23

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33137 views

February 23 is the Day of Understanding and Peace, Diesel Engine Day, and International Dog Biscuit Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Today, February 23, the world celebrates the Day of Mutual Understanding and Peace, on the Day of the Diesel Engine, car owners can argue that diesel or gasoline is better, and dog owners can make cookies for their four-legged friends, thus marking the International Day of Dog Cookies, writes UNN.

Details

Today, February 23, is the World Day of Understanding and Peace. This day in 1905 marked the founding of the Rotary Club, which was intended only to unite businessmen for the purpose of friendly and goodwill relations and cooperation. Subsequently, a large global organization, Rotary International, emerged, positioning itself as an open, non-political, charitable organization.

Rotary Club members are  professionals and leaders in various business areas who implement humanitarian projects, adhere to ethical standards in their professional activities, and strive to establish mutual understanding and peace in the world. 

Rotary International recommends that all clubs in February include special events in their weekly meeting program that emphasize the need for understanding and goodwill for the world.

Read also: Ukraine introduces new public holiday - Day of Interethnic Harmony

Ukraine introduces a new public holiday - the Day of Interethnic Harmony27.12.24, 18:58 • 32676 views

Today is also Diesel Engine Day. It was on February 23, 1893, that German engineer and inventor Rudolf Diesel received a patent for his internal combustion engine, which ran on cheaper fuel than gasoline.

However, it took the inventor another four years to eliminate all the shortcomings and present the first fully functional diesel engine. By the way, diesel cars are more dangerous for the environment than gasoline cars. Among the harmful emissions are sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and soot. Automakers minimize the production of vehicles with diesel engines.

Read also: Formula 1 announces the arrival of a new team in 2026

Formula 1 announces a new team in 202626.11.24, 02:20 • 16704 views

In addition, February 23 is International Dog Biscuit Day. The first special treats for dogs appeared in the middle of the XIX century. American entrepreneur James Spratt, inspired by the remains of crackers on a ship, developed the recipe for the first dog biscuit, which became a real revolution in pet care. 

The International Dog Biscuit Day reminds us of the importance of balance in the diet of four-legged friends and the opportunity to please them with tasty and healthy treats. 

See also: Saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv

He saw a swan and rushed to it: rescuers pulled a dog out of icy water in Kyiv18.02.25, 14:45 • 32574 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyNews of the WorldEvents
rudolf-dieselRudolf Diesel
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

