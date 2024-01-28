January 28: International Personal Data Protection Day, Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

January 28: International Personal Data Protection Day, Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine

January 28: International Personal Data Protection Day, Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine

Kyiv

January 28 is International Data Protection Day, established in 2007 by the Council of Europe to promote the protection of privacy rights. The concept of personal data protection and privacy was pioneered by Louis Brandeis, an American lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court Justice from 1916 to 1939.

Today, January 28, is the International Personal Data Protection Day. The event was launched in 2007 at the initiative of the Council of Europe, UNN writes.

Louis Brandeis, an American lawyer and judge of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1916 to 1939, was at the origin of the concept of personal data protection and privacy.

At that time, the so-called "tabloid press" was quite popular in the United States, and it did not shy away from publishing all the personal data of the heroes of its publications.

Brandeis proposed to enshrine the "right to be left alone" in the human being.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 proclaimed the right of everyone to be protected from intrusion into their privacy, home or correspondence. Since then, many international agreements have made references to privacy as a natural human right.

On January 28, 1981, the Council of Europe adopted the Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data on January 28, 1981. This document became the first international instrument to define exactly what personal data is. It also spelled out the mechanisms of how the right to privacy can be protected.

Interestingly, today, on the last Sunday of January, is the International Internet Day.

In today's digital world, it is the World Wide Web that is the largest resource for personal data theft.

However, the key goal of today's event is to encourage people to disconnect from the digital world more often and pay more attention to personal communication with people.

On January 28, 1992, independent Ukraine officially received its flag. It was on this day that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution approving the blue and yellow banner as the national flag of Ukraine.

January 28 is also known as the birthday of the diesel engine.

It was on this day that the German engineer Rudolf Diesel completed the testing of an engine of his own design.

He considered the internal combustion engines available at the time to be too imperfect due to their low efficiency. The efficiency of his invention was twice as high. As early as 1898, mass production was launched.

January 28 is also World Unemployment Day.

The event aims to draw the attention of the public and states to unemployment, which leaves millions of people from different countries without means of subsistence.

According to official statistics, there are more than 200 billion unemployed people in the world today.

Today, you can also celebrate Antarctic Discovery Day, Lego Day, and join the events dedicated to World Leprosy Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Ephraim the Syrian, who lived in Mesopotamia in the fourth century.

Once Yefrem was accused of theft, but was acquitted in court. After that, he secluded himself in the desert. He had nothing to do with the crime, but he repented anyway, so Efrem is called the teacher of repentance.

After that, Efrem became a monk in a monastery in Syria. He wrote many prayers and hymns.

On January 28, Efrem, Yukhym, Heorhii, and Yurii celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

