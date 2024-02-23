February 23: Curling Day, Diesel Engine Day

Today, on February 23, all sports fans can join the Curling Day, UNN reports.

This game, also called chess on ice, originated in Scotland in the 16th century.

According to the modern rules, each team has four players: a leader, a second, a third, and a team captain, who is called a skip. The game is divided into 10 ends, in each of which teams are awarded points depending on how many of their stones are closer to the center of the circle.

Players can change the trajectory of the stones on the ice with special brushes.

Since 1998, curling has become an Olympic sport.

Another sports holiday today is Tennis Day.

It is believed that tennis originated in monasteries in northern France in the twelfth century. Initially, tennis was played on an hourglass-shaped court.

Before tennis players started using rackets, people hit the ball with the palm of their hand through the net. Prototypes of modern rackets were first used in the sixteenth century. Yellow tennis balls were first used in 1986. Until then, they were white.

Today is also Diesel Engine Day. It was on February 23, 1893, that German engineer and inventor Rudolf Diesel received a patent for his internal combustion engine, which ran on cheaper fuel than gasoline.

However, it took the inventor another four years to eliminate all the shortcomings and present the first fully functional diesel engine.

This year's first International Anti-Bullying Day is on February 23. Events to mark this event are held twice a year: on the last Friday of February and on the third Sunday of November.

The event was initiated by Canadian students Travis Price and David Shepherd. They decided to support their classmate who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. The teens bought 50 pink shirts and encouraged their peers to wear them, creating a powerful visual statement against bullying.

The purpose of today's event is to raise public awareness of the widespread problem of bullying and to promote efforts to prevent it.

Today, on the last Friday of February, you can join the World Animal Sterilization Day, which was launched in the United States in 1995.

The initiators of the event call on government officials and volunteers to assist and join in, first and foremost, the sterilization of stray cats and dogs.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Harlampius.

He devoted his entire life to serving the Lord and was a bishop in Asia Minor. Already in his old age, Harlampius was captured and brutally tortured, but he bravely withstood all the torture and lived to be 113 years old.

On February 23, Harlampiy, Anton, Vasyl, Mark, Semen, Anna, and Halyna celebrate their namesakes.