The Cabinet of Ministers amended the rules for transporting animals by road

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the rules for transporting animals by road, establishing requirements for the transportation of medium, large dogs, and guide dogs. Now, a veterinary passport for the animal is mandatory for its transportation.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the rules for transporting animals by road

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules for transporting animals by road. In particular, requirements for the transportation of medium and large dogs, as well as guide dogs, have been established. A requirement for the mandatory presence of an animal's veterinary passport for its transportation has been introduced. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, the government has amended the Rules for the Provision of Passenger Road Transport Services and the Rules for Animal Transportation to clearly regulate issues regarding the transportation of domestic animals by road.

Requirements for the transportation of medium and large dogs, as well as guide dogs, have been established. A requirement for the mandatory presence of an animal's veterinary passport for its transportation has been introduced. The rights and obligations of transportation participants (road carriers, drivers, passengers) regarding the transportation of domestic animals in the vehicle's cabin have been clearly regulated.

- Melnychuk reported.

Addition

It should be noted that the changes to the rules have not yet been published, but in April, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine published a draft resolution on amending the rules for transporting domestic animals.

According to the draft, the concept of "domestic animals" is established – dogs, cats, ferrets, small ornamental birds, rodents, and rabbits (excluding rodents and rabbits intended for food production), which are kept for personal non-commercial purposes, including for aesthetic and communication needs.

According to the document, a taxi driver may refuse to transport a passenger with an animal if the animal is transported without a veterinary document.

When transporting domestic animals by road in the vehicle's cabin, it is permitted to transport: small domestic animals, small dogs and cats (weighing up to 10 kg), indoor ornamental birds in special transport containers (cage, container, box, basket, backpack, bag, or other container with a waterproof absorbent bottom) that prevent damage or contamination of the vehicle's interior equipment and passengers' belongings.

At the same time, transportation must be carried out in the passenger's arms, under the seats, or on an adjacent seat, provided that the adjacent seat is purchased at the cost of an adult passenger's fare and absorbent mats are available to protect the seat.

For the transportation of medium dogs (weighing from 10 to 20 kg) and large dogs (weighing from 20 to 45 kg), a muzzle and leash are required, provided that all seats adjacent to the accompanying person's seat, and not separated from it by a partition or aisle, are purchased at the cost of an adult passenger's fare.

At the same time, placing such dogs on seats is prohibited. The dog is placed on the floor under the seats with absorbent mats.

The accompanying person is obliged to supervise the dog to prevent disturbance to the peace and safety of passengers and carrier personnel.

The transportation of guide dogs accompanying persons with disabilities is carried out with a muzzle and leash. The guide dog must be next to the passenger it accompanies and be kept on a short leash.

In all cases, the passenger must ensure compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements during animal transportation, and in case of violations, ensure their elimination. The accompanying person undertakes to constantly stay with the animal throughout the entire trip and not leave it alone or under the supervision of third parties.

Traveling with pets: rules and requirements during wartime During the war, many Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes, taking their pets with them. However, not everyone knows what rules and requirements exist for transporting animals in Ukraine and abroad during this difficult time. **Traveling with animals within Ukraine** In Ukraine, the rules for transporting animals are regulated by the "Rules for transporting animals" approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine dated 01.03.2021 No. 338. According to these rules, when traveling by rail or road within Ukraine, the following requirements apply: * Pets must be transported in containers, cages or with leashes and muzzles (for dogs of dangerous breeds). * The owner must have a veterinary passport for the animal with valid vaccinations and health certificates. * Small pets (cats, dogs, birds, etc.) can be transported in all types of public transport, provided they are in containers or cages. * Large dogs (over 45 cm at the withers) must be transported in a muzzle and on a leash, and the owner must have a document confirming the dog's registration. **Traveling with animals abroad** The rules for transporting animals abroad depend on the country of destination. However, there are general requirements that apply in most cases: * The animal must be identified by a microchip. * The owner must have a veterinary passport for the animal with valid vaccinations, including rabies vaccination. * The animal must have a valid rabies antibody test (titre). * The owner must have an international veterinary certificate. * Some countries may require quarantine for the animal upon arrival. **Simplified rules for transporting animals from Ukraine to the EU** Due to the war, the EU has simplified the rules for transporting animals from Ukraine. Now, animals that do not meet all the requirements can be allowed into the EU countries, but subject to certain conditions: * The animal must be microchipped. * The animal must be vaccinated against rabies. If the animal has not been vaccinated, it will be vaccinated upon arrival in the EU. * The animal must undergo a rabies antibody test (titre). If the animal has not had the test done, it will be done upon arrival in the EU. * The animal must be quarantined until all necessary tests and vaccinations are completed. **Where to get help with transporting animals** Many organizations and volunteers are helping Ukrainians transport their animals abroad. They can provide information on the rules for transporting animals, help with finding transport and temporary housing, and provide veterinary care. Here are some organizations that can help: * UAnimals * Happy Paw * Animal ID * International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) **Important recommendations** * Before traveling with your pet, check the rules for transporting animals in the country of destination. * Make sure your pet has all the necessary vaccinations and documents. * Prepare a container or cage for your pet, as well as food and water. * If possible, contact organizations that help with transporting animals. Traveling with pets during the war is a difficult but necessary task. By following the rules and requirements, you can ensure the safety and well-being of your pet during the trip. 27.05.25, 16:25 • 2764 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
