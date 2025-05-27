Traveling with pets: rules and requirements during wartime During the war, many Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes, taking their pets with them. However, not everyone knows what rules and requirements exist for transporting animals in Ukraine and abroad during this difficult time. **Traveling with animals within Ukraine** In Ukraine, the rules for transporting animals are regulated by the "Rules for transporting animals" approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine dated 01.03.2021 No. 338. According to these rules, when traveling by rail or road within Ukraine, the following requirements apply: * Pets must be transported in containers, cages or with leashes and muzzles (for dogs of dangerous breeds). * The owner must have a veterinary passport for the animal with valid vaccinations and health certificates. * Small pets (cats, dogs, birds, etc.) can be transported in all types of public transport, provided they are in containers or cages. * Large dogs (over 45 cm at the withers) must be transported in a muzzle and on a leash, and the owner must have a document confirming the dog's registration. **Traveling with animals abroad** The rules for transporting animals abroad depend on the country of destination. However, there are general requirements that apply in most cases: * The animal must be identified by a microchip. * The owner must have a veterinary passport for the animal with valid vaccinations, including rabies vaccination. * The animal must have a valid rabies antibody test (titre). * The owner must have an international veterinary certificate. * Some countries may require quarantine for the animal upon arrival. **Simplified rules for transporting animals from Ukraine to the EU** Due to the war, the EU has simplified the rules for transporting animals from Ukraine. Now, animals that do not meet all the requirements can be allowed into the EU countries, but subject to certain conditions: * The animal must be microchipped. * The animal must be vaccinated against rabies. If the animal has not been vaccinated, it will be vaccinated upon arrival in the EU. * The animal must undergo a rabies antibody test (titre). If the animal has not had the test done, it will be done upon arrival in the EU. * The animal must be quarantined until all necessary tests and vaccinations are completed. **Where to get help with transporting animals** Many organizations and volunteers are helping Ukrainians transport their animals abroad. They can provide information on the rules for transporting animals, help with finding transport and temporary housing, and provide veterinary care. Here are some organizations that can help: * UAnimals * Happy Paw * Animal ID * International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) **Important recommendations** * Before traveling with your pet, check the rules for transporting animals in the country of destination. * Make sure your pet has all the necessary vaccinations and documents. * Prepare a container or cage for your pet, as well as food and water. * If possible, contact organizations that help with transporting animals. Traveling with pets during the war is a difficult but necessary task. By following the rules and requirements, you can ensure the safety and well-being of your pet during the trip.
Due to the war, the rules for traveling with animals have changed. It is important to consider the requirements of transit countries and get the necessary vaccinations.
Due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, travel rules have changed dramatically. In this regard, it will be extremely difficult for those citizens who have never traveled abroad with a four-legged friend to understand this problem. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.
Details
First of all, it is necessary to understand what rules exist in other countries. Relevant information can be viewed on the official web portal of the State Consumer Service.
Due to the closure of airspace, it is necessary to comply not only with the requirements of the country you are going to visit, but also the country/countries through which you are transiting.
You should also visit a veterinary doctor to get chipped and vaccinated against rabies. Today, there are 3 authorized accredited laboratories in Ukraine that perform a test for the level of antibodies to the rabies pathogen:
- State Scientific Research Institute of Laboratory
Diagnostics and Veterinary and Sanitary Expertise: Kyiv-151, Donetsk str.,
30, 03151;
- LLC "NeoVetlab Ukraine": Kyiv, Academician
Williams str., 11, building 1, apt. 101, 03191;
- State Scientific Control Institute of Biotechnology
and strains of microorganisms. Department of Biotechnology and Quality Control of Viral
Preparations: Kyiv, Donetsk str., 30, 03151.
Reminder
