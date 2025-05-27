Due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, travel rules have changed dramatically. In this regard, it will be extremely difficult for those citizens who have never traveled abroad with a four-legged friend to understand this problem. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Details

First of all, it is necessary to understand what rules exist in other countries. Relevant information can be viewed on the official web portal of the State Consumer Service.

Due to the closure of airspace, it is necessary to comply not only with the requirements of the country you are going to visit, but also the country/countries through which you are transiting.

You should also visit a veterinary doctor to get chipped and vaccinated against rabies. Today, there are 3 authorized accredited laboratories in Ukraine that perform a test for the level of antibodies to the rabies pathogen:

State Scientific Research Institute of Laboratory Diagnostics and Veterinary and Sanitary Expertise: Kyiv-151, Donetsk str., 30, 03151;

LLC "NeoVetlab Ukraine": Kyiv, Academician Williams str., 11, building 1, apt. 101, 03191;

State Scientific Control Institute of Biotechnology and strains of microorganisms. Department of Biotechnology and Quality Control of Viral Preparations: Kyiv, Donetsk str., 30, 03151.

