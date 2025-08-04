Melon gets more expensive, apple gets cheaper, watermelon is the sales leader: situation on the food market

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18214 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 9324 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17978 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20722 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38573 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26774 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105625 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77187 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157921 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87870 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30828 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 10172 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 26477 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32275 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28323 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18253 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105665 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157956 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148833 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172541 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5696 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28595 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32540 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83117 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103201 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Melon gets more expensive, apple gets cheaper, watermelon is the sales leader: situation on the food market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3784 views

As of July 31, watermelon is the sales leader, followed by plum and nectarine. Melon prices are rising, while apples and grapes are getting cheaper.

Melon gets more expensive, apple gets cheaper, watermelon is the sales leader: situation on the food market

An analysis of trading platforms in the food market showed that as of July 31, watermelon was the sales leader, followed by plums and nectarines. Potatoes are also in high demand, writes UNN with reference to East Fruit.

The supply of watermelon continues to grow, as a result, it remains the most sold product on the trading platform. Plums and nectarines are trying to compete with it, the sale of which is being increased by participants from Ukraine and Uzbekistan. There were offers for the sale of nectarines from Azerbaijan

- the message says.

The number of apple and grape sellers decreased, and melon sales remained at the level of the previous week. Poltava region became the leader in growing gourds in Ukraine this season. Egypt began accepting applications for new harvest pomegranates, the season of which will begin soon. There were offers of oranges from China.

See the weekly top selling positions in quantitative terms in the chart below.

It is also reported that potatoes continue to be in the greatest demand among participants. In addition, announcements for the purchase of tomatoes, sweet corn, and watermelons were quite often placed. The number of melon sellers doubled. The supply of grapes from Uzbekistan increased.

In the vegetable segment, tomato sales prevailed. Table beets and white cabbage were not in the top. At the same time, beets in Ukraine were cheaper, and cabbage was more expensive than today.

Prices of the EastFruit Trade Platform – UKRAINE trading group

It is noted that white cabbage continues to become cheaper in Ukraine. Carrot prices decreased. At the same time, despite the increase in supply, potatoes became more expensive. Sweet peppers became cheaper and tomato prices increased. Cucumbers were sold more expensively than last week.

Broccoli, cauliflower, and eggplant became cheaper. Prices for sweet corn continue to fall. Garlic prices are rising, despite the start of harvesting. In the greens segment, parsley, dill, and lettuce became more expensive, and green onion prices decreased.

Fruit and berry prices

Prices for berries and fruits also changed in different directions. Garden strawberries became cheaper, and raspberries became more expensive. The price range for blackberries narrowed. Blueberry harvesting reached its peak, which forces sellers to further reduce selling prices.

Black currants began to be sold more expensively, and red currants continue to become cheaper. Stone fruits, with the exception of cherries, became cheaper. Melons began to become more expensive. The increase in the supply of early apple varieties led to a decrease in prices. Because of this, grapes also began to become cheaper. In the imported products segment, the cost of bananas decreased and the price range for oranges narrowed.

Addition

The National Bank of Ukraine reports that food prices in Ukraine have approached European ones, and some, such as butter, have even exceeded them. This is due to internal and external factors, including high production costs and differences in VAT rates.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAgronomy news
Poltava Oblast
National Bank of Ukraine
Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan
China
Egypt
Ukraine