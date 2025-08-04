Melon gets more expensive, apple gets cheaper, watermelon is the sales leader: situation on the food market

An analysis of trading platforms in the food market showed that as of July 31, watermelon was the sales leader, followed by plums and nectarines. Potatoes are also in high demand, writes UNN with reference to East Fruit.

The supply of watermelon continues to grow, as a result, it remains the most sold product on the trading platform. Plums and nectarines are trying to compete with it, the sale of which is being increased by participants from Ukraine and Uzbekistan. There were offers for the sale of nectarines from Azerbaijan - the message says.

The number of apple and grape sellers decreased, and melon sales remained at the level of the previous week. Poltava region became the leader in growing gourds in Ukraine this season. Egypt began accepting applications for new harvest pomegranates, the season of which will begin soon. There were offers of oranges from China.

It is also reported that potatoes continue to be in the greatest demand among participants. In addition, announcements for the purchase of tomatoes, sweet corn, and watermelons were quite often placed. The number of melon sellers doubled. The supply of grapes from Uzbekistan increased.

In the vegetable segment, tomato sales prevailed. Table beets and white cabbage were not in the top. At the same time, beets in Ukraine were cheaper, and cabbage was more expensive than today.

Prices of the EastFruit Trade Platform – UKRAINE trading group

It is noted that white cabbage continues to become cheaper in Ukraine. Carrot prices decreased. At the same time, despite the increase in supply, potatoes became more expensive. Sweet peppers became cheaper and tomato prices increased. Cucumbers were sold more expensively than last week.

Broccoli, cauliflower, and eggplant became cheaper. Prices for sweet corn continue to fall. Garlic prices are rising, despite the start of harvesting. In the greens segment, parsley, dill, and lettuce became more expensive, and green onion prices decreased.

Fruit and berry prices

Prices for berries and fruits also changed in different directions. Garden strawberries became cheaper, and raspberries became more expensive. The price range for blackberries narrowed. Blueberry harvesting reached its peak, which forces sellers to further reduce selling prices.

Black currants began to be sold more expensively, and red currants continue to become cheaper. Stone fruits, with the exception of cherries, became cheaper. Melons began to become more expensive. The increase in the supply of early apple varieties led to a decrease in prices. Because of this, grapes also began to become cheaper. In the imported products segment, the cost of bananas decreased and the price range for oranges narrowed.

Addition

The National Bank of Ukraine reports that food prices in Ukraine have approached European ones, and some, such as butter, have even exceeded them. This is due to internal and external factors, including high production costs and differences in VAT rates.