Freddie Mercury had an illegitimate daughter: details from a new biography

The lead singer of the legendary British band Queen, Freddie Mercury, turned out to have an illegitimate daughter. This is reported by The Guardian with reference to the author of the new biography of the musician "With Love, Freddie" Leslie-Ann Jones, reports UNN.

Details

According to the author of the book, in the late 1970s, Mercury had an affair with his friend's wife, which resulted in the birth of a daughter. Freddie kept it a secret, only his closest friends knew about the child, including his fiancée Mary Austin.

Mercury regularly visited his daughter and gave her 17 volumes of detailed personal diaries, which she kept secret - writes The Guardian.

Currently, the Queen's vocalist's daughter is 48 years old, she lives in Europe, works as a medical professional, and has a child. The biography does not mention the name of the woman who became the mother of the daughter, she is referred to as "B".

The biography also mentions a handwritten letter from Mercury's alleged daughter, where she writes about how the musician loved and cared for her.

Freddie Mercury was and remains my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the last 15 years of his life. He loved me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem unusual and even outrageous by most people's standards - the letter reads.

The biography "With Love, Freddie" of the musician will be published in September 2025. According to official data, Freddie Mercury had no official children, he was not married. He married Mary Austin in 1973, but broke off the engagement three years later, remaining on friendly terms. The new vocalist of the band Queen became pop singer Adam Lambert, a finalist of the American TV show American Idol.