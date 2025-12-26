US tightens entry rules for green card and visa holders, new laws effective December 26

Since December 26, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented new immigration control protocols. The main change is the mandatory photographing of all non-U.S. citizens, including lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders), at every port of entry and exit. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The new rules cover even those groups previously exempt from biometrics: children under 14 and adults over 79. In addition to photo identification, Customs and Border Protection officers have been authorized to request fingerprints and iris scans for verification with the Traveler Verification Service. Full deployment of the system at all airports and ports will take three to five years.

High-risk lists and enhanced checks

Special attention is paid to citizens of 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, and Turkmenistan. For Green Card holders from these states, a thorough review of statuses and mandatory additional interviews at the border have been introduced. The official reason for this step is "concerns about verification standards and the ability of these countries to issue secure documents."

The introduction of an integrated biometric entry-exit system, according to the Traveler Verification Service, will help address national security concerns.

This allows for more effective detection of terrorist threats, combating the use of fake documents, and tracking individuals who have overstayed their authorized period in the U.S. — officials noted.

Recommendations for travelers

Experts warn of possible delays during border control and lengthy processing of new immigration applications. Green Card holders are advised to:

Always carry current registration documents.

Be prepared for detailed questioning about their place of residence and travel.

Consult with lawyers before leaving the U.S., especially citizens of countries on the "red list."

