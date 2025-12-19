Trump suspends green card lottery for foreigners: what's the reason

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1250 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2456 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8390 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11832 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10102 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15198 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10092 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7822 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23039 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20188 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12529 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6354 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16475 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13470 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15623 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1250 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15198 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15702 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23039 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49580 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56353 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38363 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36879 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43251 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48252 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Trump suspends green card lottery for foreigners: what's the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2638 views

US President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of the green card lottery program after a shooting suspect who killed an MIT professor obtained one. The move is part of the Trump administration's efforts to curb legal immigration.

Trump suspends green card lottery for foreigners: what's the reason

US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of the "green card" lottery program, which allowed a suspect in a mass shooting at Brown University and the murder of an MIT professor to reside in the US, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced late Thursday, writes UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

The statement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem marks another attempt by the Trump administration to restrict legal immigration amid a broader crackdown that has sparked a wave of lawsuits, the publication writes.

At a briefing Thursday evening, where it was announced that the shooting suspect had been found dead, officials said the Portuguese national attended Brown University in the 2000s and obtained a "green card" through the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV1) lottery program in 2017.

Noem indicated on X that Trump told her to "immediately" instruct the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to suspend the "catastrophic" program "to ensure that no more Americans are harmed" by it.

"This heinous individual should never have been allowed into our country," she said of the suspect, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente.

Addition

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program issues up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually to people from countries with low immigration rates, according to a US government webpage.

It is likely that the suspension of the program, created by the US Congress, will face legal challenges from immigration rights groups, the publication notes.

Trump called on lawmakers to end the DV1 program during his first term.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
US Elections
Donald Trump
Portugal
United States