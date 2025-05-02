In 2025, press freedom deteriorated worldwide: Ukraine ranks 62nd in RSF ranking

$41.590.12
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5088 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18698 views

05:30 AM • 18698 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61911 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133642 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118328 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126919 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127026 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314423 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159353 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172722 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14837 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115847 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213669 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314423 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241476 views
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23529 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26986 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27088 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32027 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34973 views
In 2025, press freedom deteriorated worldwide: Ukraine ranks 62nd in RSF ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

According to the ranking of the organization "Reporters Without Borders", global press freedom has deteriorated. Ukraine is ranked 62nd, between South Korea and Brazil.

In 2025, press freedom deteriorated worldwide: Ukraine ranks 62nd in RSF ranking

The global state of press freedom deteriorated in 2025. This is stated in the annual ranking of press freedom by the organization "Reporters Without Borders" (RSF), reports UNN.

Details

The rating is based on five indicators: political context, legal framework, economic environment for the media, socio-cultural context and security.

According to the rating, Ukraine has dropped by one position in the last year - now the country is on the 62nd place out of 180. This is the position between South Korea and Brazil.

The leading positions in the 2025 ranking are held by:

  • Norway (1st place);
    • Estonia (2nd place);
      • Netherlands (3rd place);
        • Sweden (4th place);
          • Finland (5th place);
            • Denmark (6th place);
              • Ireland (7th place);
                • Portugal (8th place)
                  • Switzerland (9th place);
                    • Czech Republic (10th place).

                      At the same time, the worst positions in terms of press freedom are in the following countries:

                      • Eritrea (180th place, last in the ranking);
                        • North Korea (179th place);
                          • China (178th place);
                            • Syria (177th place);
                              • Iran (176th place);
                                • Afghanistan (175th place);
                                  • Turkmenistan (174th place);
                                    • Vietnam (173rd place);
                                      • Nicaragua (172nd place);
                                        • Russia (171st place).

                                          The United States, after the inauguration of Donald Trump, took 55th place in the ranking, while a year ago they occupied 57th place. This is 5 positions better than in Ukraine, but 37 positions worse than in Great Britain (occupies 20th place in the 2025 ranking) and 22 positions worse than in Moldova (occupies 35th place in the 2025 ranking).

                                          One of the reasons for the deterioration of the global ranking in RSF is economic pressure.

                                          There can be no free press without economic independence. When news media experience financial difficulties, they get caught up in the race to attract audiences at the expense of quality reporting and can fall prey to oligarchs and government agencies seeking to exploit them. When journalists are impoverished, they no longer have the means to resist the enemies of the press - those who promote disinformation and propaganda

                                          - the report says.
                                          Yevhen Ustimenko

                                          Yevhen Ustimenko

