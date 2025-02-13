Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas by the end of the year

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44435 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90367 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100267 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125183 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102546 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113229 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159155 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103345 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94637 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 106454 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159160 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149456 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100661 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 106434 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136776 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138582 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166517 views
Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas by the end of the year

Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28820 views

By the end of the year, Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas through Iran. This is the first pipeline gas supply in 20 years from a country with which Turkey has no common border.

By the end of this year, the planned volume of Turkmen gas to be supplied to Turkey will amount to 1.3 billion cubic meters. This is reported by Haber7, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar said this during a visit to Indonesia as part of an official delegation led by President Erdogan.

I hope that during the supply process, which will last until the end of the year, we will offer 1.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to users in Turkey,

- the minister said.

According to him, Turkey seeks to differentiate and diversify gas supplies.

We want to supply gas from different countries. This is part of the plan. In this sense, we have actually been able to receive gas from different countries in the form of LNG through gasification facilities for a long time,

- He explained.

The start of gas supplies from Turkmenistan has its own peculiarity: for the first time in more than 20 years, Turkey will receive gas via a pipeline from a country with which it has no common border.

Turkmenistan will supply gas to Iran, while Turkey will receive it through the Gurbulak checkpoint on the Iranian-Turkish border.

According to the minister, in the future it is advisable to build a pipeline across the Caspian Sea. This will make it possible to supply much larger volumes of gas to both Turkey and Europe.

Recall

Turkey seeks to resume energy negotiations with the EU and become an alternative route for gas supplies. The country could expand the Southern Gas Corridor and connect it to Mediterranean gas.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
turkmenistanTurkmenistan
indonesiaIndonesia
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey
iranIran

