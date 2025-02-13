Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas by the end of the year

By the end of this year, the planned volume of Turkmen gas to be supplied to Turkey will amount to 1.3 billion cubic meters. This is reported by Haber7, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar said this during a visit to Indonesia as part of an official delegation led by President Erdogan.

I hope that during the supply process, which will last until the end of the year, we will offer 1.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to users in Turkey, - the minister said.

According to him, Turkey seeks to differentiate and diversify gas supplies.

We want to supply gas from different countries. This is part of the plan. In this sense, we have actually been able to receive gas from different countries in the form of LNG through gasification facilities for a long time, - He explained.

The start of gas supplies from Turkmenistan has its own peculiarity: for the first time in more than 20 years, Turkey will receive gas via a pipeline from a country with which it has no common border.

Turkmenistan will supply gas to Iran, while Turkey will receive it through the Gurbulak checkpoint on the Iranian-Turkish border.

According to the minister, in the future it is advisable to build a pipeline across the Caspian Sea. This will make it possible to supply much larger volumes of gas to both Turkey and Europe.

Recall

Turkey seeks to resume energy negotiations with the EU and become an alternative route for gas supplies. The country could expand the Southern Gas Corridor and connect it to Mediterranean gas.