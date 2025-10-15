$41.750.14
Over 18 kg of psychotropics worth 11 million hryvnias: the prosecutor's office exposed drug groups in three regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Law enforcement officers neutralized drug groups in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, seizing over 18 kg of psychotropic substances worth UAH 11 million. In the capital, two men were exposed with 13 kg of "Alpha-PVP," and in Mykolaiv region and Odesa, underground laboratories for the production of amphetamine were liquidated.

Law enforcement officers, together with the prosecutor's office, neutralized several drug groups operating in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. During large-scale special operations, over 18 kilograms of psychotropic substances worth more than 11 million hryvnias were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A widespread network of drug traffickers involved in the production and distribution of psychotropic substances in several regions has been exposed in Ukraine. This was reported by the prosecutor's office, noting that operations were conducted simultaneously in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

— the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In the capital, two men were exposed – a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region and a citizen of Turkmenistan, who stored and transported the psychotropic substance "Alpha-PVP" for sale. During the inspection of their car, 8 kilograms of drugs were found, and another 5 were found in a cache, the coordinates of which were stored in the phone of one of the detainees. The total value of the seized items is over 6 million hryvnias.

At the same time, in Mykolaiv region and Odesa, law enforcement officers uncovered the activities of underground laboratories that produced over 20 kilograms of amphetamine monthly. The organizer was a 43-year-old resident of Odesa, who created three drug laboratories – two in the city and one in Bashtanka district. During searches, ready-made amphetamine, precursors, cannabis, special equipment, cash, and cars with a total value of over 5 million hryvnias were seized.

All participants in the schemes have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production and sale of narcotic drugs in especially large quantities. The suspects are in custody without the right to bail.

Kravchenko: two large drug trafficking networks uncovered, one of them involved children in crimes11.10.25, 15:31 • 4107 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv