12:22 PM • 942 views
Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP
12:10 PM • 2322 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
08:54 AM • 15283 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 27377 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 40430 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 50617 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34188 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28550 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 37880 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 43877 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News

Kravchenko: two large drug trafficking networks uncovered, one of them involved children in crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

One of the drug networks, consisting of 29 people, included five minors who sold the dangerous drug "kratom," the effect of which is 10 times stronger than morphine.

Kravchenko: two large drug trafficking networks uncovered, one of them involved children in crimes

Law enforcement officers have exposed two large-scale drug networks operating throughout the country. One of them consisted of 12 participants, the other – of 29 people, including five minors, who sold the dangerous drug "kratom". This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed two large-scale drug networks operating throughout the country

- Kravchenko wrote.

As the Prosecutor General said, the first drug network included 12 members of a criminal organization that established the production and sale of drugs through Telegram and the " закладки" (stashes) system.

Organizers, packers, logisticians, sales links — worked like a "business". During searches, ready-made drugs, precursors, and laboratory equipment were seized, Kravchenko added.

The second drug network consisted of 29 people, including five minors, who sold a new dangerous drug - "kratom".

Its effect is 10 times stronger than morphine. Through the Internet and delivery services, they sold up to 10 tons of this substance for more than 60 million hryvnias.

The main target is youth. These are not just numbers, these are ruined lives, children involved in crimes, and addiction that starts with curiosity. I lead a healthy lifestyle, and I am convinced: health, clarity of mind, and self-respect should be the new trend, not drugs. Everyone who buys, uses, or justifies this must understand: demand creates crime

- Kravchenko noted.

Kravchenko emphasized that the prosecutor's office will react harshly to all facts of drug production and sales.

And I personally am ready to fight for children together with their parents. Because as long as there is at least one child who can be saved from drugs, we have no right to stop

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine