Kravchenko: two large drug trafficking networks uncovered, one of them involved children in crimes

Law enforcement officers have exposed two large-scale drug networks operating throughout the country. One of them consisted of 12 participants, the other – of 29 people, including five minors, who sold the dangerous drug "kratom". This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed two large-scale drug networks operating throughout the country - Kravchenko wrote.

As the Prosecutor General said, the first drug network included 12 members of a criminal organization that established the production and sale of drugs through Telegram and the " закладки" (stashes) system.

Organizers, packers, logisticians, sales links — worked like a "business". During searches, ready-made drugs, precursors, and laboratory equipment were seized, Kravchenko added.

A new dangerous drug was distributed in Ukraine: a group of 29 people exposed

The second drug network consisted of 29 people, including five minors, who sold a new dangerous drug - "kratom".

Its effect is 10 times stronger than morphine. Through the Internet and delivery services, they sold up to 10 tons of this substance for more than 60 million hryvnias.

The main target is youth. These are not just numbers, these are ruined lives, children involved in crimes, and addiction that starts with curiosity. I lead a healthy lifestyle, and I am convinced: health, clarity of mind, and self-respect should be the new trend, not drugs. Everyone who buys, uses, or justifies this must understand: demand creates crime - Kravchenko noted.

Kravchenko emphasized that the prosecutor's office will react harshly to all facts of drug production and sales.