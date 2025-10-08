Sentences for Russian military personnel and restoration of trust in prosecutor's offices: Prosecutor General delivered a lecture to law faculty students

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
05:38 PM • 654 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17211 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 31723 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28864 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 28428 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 25927 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21995 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19864 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 22019 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19818 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - MediaOctober 8, 09:03 AM • 5862 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhotoOctober 8, 09:38 AM • 20798 views
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 7834 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 21218 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 17655 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17243 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 31739 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 17672 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28876 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 21234 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 1996 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 29181 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 43672 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 46486 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 97782 views
Actual
Financial Times
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Sentences for Russian military personnel and restoration of trust in prosecutor's offices: Prosecutor General delivered a lecture to law faculty students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko delivered a lecture to students of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, where he discussed suspicions and sentences for Russian military personnel. He also spoke about simplifying bureaucracy in prosecutor's offices and restoring trust in the system.

Sentences for Russian military personnel and restoration of trust in prosecutor's offices: Prosecutor General delivered a lecture to law faculty students

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko gave a lecture to students of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. They talked about suspicions and sentences for Russian military personnel, bureaucracy in the prosecutor's office, and restoring trust, UNN reports.

Today, symbolically on Lawyer's Day, I gave a lecture to students of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. I came to them, first of all, not as the Prosecutor General, but as a person who once also sat in the same auditorium, having only ambitions and principles. We talked about the profession, challenges, and dreams. Despite their young age, everyone's thoughts are mature. Almost the first question that was asked was: "Tell us about justice in absentia?" We talked about suspicions and sentences for Russian military personnel in absentia. About how we identify them, collect and document evidence, how court hearings take place 

- Kravchenko reported on Telegram.

"Terrorizing civilians will not be forgiven": five more Russian military commanders notified of suspicion - Kravchenko23.07.25, 13:17 • 4724 views

According to him, another interesting and more relevant than ever question is bureaucracy in the prosecutor's office.

It is gratifying that young people are concerned about such topics. This demonstrates involvement. I said that today we are simplifying bureaucracy and automating processes: I set the task to eliminate paper workflow as much as possible and reduce the burden on employees. Bureaucracy, like a virus during treatment, resists, does not give up. But I am sure that to overcome bureaucracy, you only need the desire and readiness to make decisions and take responsibility 

- Kravchenko added.

"Instead of bureaucracy – actions and decisions": Kravchenko began work as Prosecutor General, spoke about specific tasks23.06.25, 09:17 • 3220 views

The Prosecutor General also discussed with the students the eternal question - restoring trust in the prosecutor's office.

Trust is something worth fighting for. Unfortunately, the system often worked unfairly. But today we are doing everything to change that. Including by our own example. Recently, I participated in court hearings regarding the murder of a child. A teenager who could have celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but he will forever remain 16. He was brazenly and cruelly deprived of his life, and the accused's lawyers abused their right. I saw the pain of the parents, their resentment towards the "system" and a desperate search for justice. Yes, as a result, we received a verdict - life imprisonment. This punishment is as close to justice as possible, but not equal to it. Because a child's life cannot be measured by any term. However, at least to some extent, we restored faith in justice. This story is a reminder to all of us: we are fighting not just for articles of law, but for human destinies and the restoration of trust 

- he noted.

"This verdict is about restoring trust in the justice system": Kravchenko on life imprisonment for former UDO employee Kosov22.09.25, 17:21 • 2695 views

Kravchenko emphasized that today for him "one of the priorities is cases involving children. Because very often the rights of the accused are placed above the rights of a child whose life has been lost. It is through cases and achieving fair results that we will restore trust, through the restoration of justice. There is no other way."

Overall, it was an unusual, but extremely interesting and useful communication experience for me. Today's students who choose legal specialties are not just young people who get a diploma. These are serious individuals who think critically and realize the full importance and challenges of the profession. The questions I heard today vividly illustrate the worldview that instills confidence in future justice. Modern youth demonstrate a high level of civic consciousness and intolerance to corruption and injustice. And this is definitely about a morally stable foundation and principledness of future lawyers 

- the Prosecutor General summarized.

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 3847 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsEducation
Ruslan Kravchenko