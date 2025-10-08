Sentences for Russian military personnel and restoration of trust in prosecutor's offices: Prosecutor General delivered a lecture to law faculty students

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko gave a lecture to students of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. They talked about suspicions and sentences for Russian military personnel, bureaucracy in the prosecutor's office, and restoring trust, UNN reports.

Today, symbolically on Lawyer's Day, I gave a lecture to students of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. I came to them, first of all, not as the Prosecutor General, but as a person who once also sat in the same auditorium, having only ambitions and principles. We talked about the profession, challenges, and dreams. Despite their young age, everyone's thoughts are mature. Almost the first question that was asked was: "Tell us about justice in absentia?" We talked about suspicions and sentences for Russian military personnel in absentia. About how we identify them, collect and document evidence, how court hearings take place - Kravchenko reported on Telegram.

According to him, another interesting and more relevant than ever question is bureaucracy in the prosecutor's office.

It is gratifying that young people are concerned about such topics. This demonstrates involvement. I said that today we are simplifying bureaucracy and automating processes: I set the task to eliminate paper workflow as much as possible and reduce the burden on employees. Bureaucracy, like a virus during treatment, resists, does not give up. But I am sure that to overcome bureaucracy, you only need the desire and readiness to make decisions and take responsibility - Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General also discussed with the students the eternal question - restoring trust in the prosecutor's office.

Trust is something worth fighting for. Unfortunately, the system often worked unfairly. But today we are doing everything to change that. Including by our own example. Recently, I participated in court hearings regarding the murder of a child. A teenager who could have celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but he will forever remain 16. He was brazenly and cruelly deprived of his life, and the accused's lawyers abused their right. I saw the pain of the parents, their resentment towards the "system" and a desperate search for justice. Yes, as a result, we received a verdict - life imprisonment. This punishment is as close to justice as possible, but not equal to it. Because a child's life cannot be measured by any term. However, at least to some extent, we restored faith in justice. This story is a reminder to all of us: we are fighting not just for articles of law, but for human destinies and the restoration of trust - he noted.

Kravchenko emphasized that today for him "one of the priorities is cases involving children. Because very often the rights of the accused are placed above the rights of a child whose life has been lost. It is through cases and achieving fair results that we will restore trust, through the restoration of justice. There is no other way."

Overall, it was an unusual, but extremely interesting and useful communication experience for me. Today's students who choose legal specialties are not just young people who get a diploma. These are serious individuals who think critically and realize the full importance and challenges of the profession. The questions I heard today vividly illustrate the worldview that instills confidence in future justice. Modern youth demonstrate a high level of civic consciousness and intolerance to corruption and injustice. And this is definitely about a morally stable foundation and principledness of future lawyers - the Prosecutor General summarized.

