"This verdict is about restoring trust in the justice system": Kravchenko on life imprisonment for former UDO employee Kosov

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 6378 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 11574 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19181 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 35380 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 37645 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 23798 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 39302 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 23064 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33684 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47762 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.5m/s
28%
753mm
Popular news
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 17966 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 30214 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 14008 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 18116 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 13056 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 18199 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 19181 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 35380 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 37645 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 39302 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 18199 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 8448 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 30279 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 83535 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 106300 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Bild
ChatGPT

"This verdict is about restoring trust in the justice system": Kravchenko on life imprisonment for former UDO employee Kosov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Former UDO employee Kosov was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Maksym Materukhin and sentenced to life imprisonment. Prosecutor General Kravchenko emphasized that this verdict restores trust in justice and the inevitability of punishment for crimes against children.

"This verdict is about restoring trust in the justice system": Kravchenko on life imprisonment for former UDO employee Kosov

The verdict against Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department who killed a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, is about restoring trust in the justice system, about hope for justice, and about the inevitability of punishment for crimes against children. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, after long months of struggle, we heard the verdict: former UDO employee Kosov was found guilty of intentional murder for hooligan motives of Maksym Materukhin. The punishment is life imprisonment. This decision is as close to justice as possible. As close as possible, because a child's life cannot be compared to any prison term.

- Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

The Prosecutor General added that tomorrow Maksym could have celebrated his birthday, but this will never happen, because Kosov brutally and brazenly took his life.

Today is the day that Maksym's parents and relatives, his friends, and the entire society have been waiting for. This verdict is not only about the killer. It is about restoring trust in the justice system, about hope for justice, and about the inevitability of punishment for crimes against children. I thank everyone who supported Maksym's family in their struggle. Huge thanks to the prosecutors and investigators for their colossal work, and to the court for an impartial decision.

- he emphasized.

Kravchenko is convinced that everyone who kills a child should receive the harshest punishment - life imprisonment.

Together with the heads of regional prosecutor's offices, we will continue to protect children throughout the country. So that no one even dares to look at a child with the thought of a crime. So that everyone knows: for such a crime there will be only one - the harshest punishment. A child's life is the highest value.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Addition

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced life imprisonment to Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, who killed a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station.

Ruslan Kravchenko represented the prosecution in this case.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that everyone who committed murder or rape of a minor should receive life imprisonment.

Also today, on September 22, Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that he would represent the prosecution in the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv while intoxicated.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv