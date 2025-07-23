"Terrorizing civilians will not be forgiven": five more Russian military commanders notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24962 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 29030 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 44292 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 53604 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 125784 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 74667 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 75298 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 83656 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 120912 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 114418 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
6.3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - ZelenskyyJuly 23, 02:46 AM • 38785 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 86529 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 148600 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade06:19 AM • 29850 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 26353 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 24948 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 125760 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 148886 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 194189 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 240216 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 96157 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 220721 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 310285 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 319184 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 311147 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

"Terrorizing civilians will not be forgiven": five more Russian military commanders notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2608 views

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified five high-ranking officers of the Russian Armed Forces, who coordinated the terror in Kherson region, of suspicion. They are accused of systematic shelling of residential areas, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure, which led to the death of 113 civilians, including three children.

"Terrorizing civilians will not be forgiven": five more Russian military commanders notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

The Kherson Prosecutor's Office has charged five senior officers of the Russian Armed Forces with organizing massive shelling of the Kherson region. As a result of their actions, 113 civilians, including three children, died. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to five representatives of the senior officer staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who coordinated the terror in the Kherson region

- the message says.

And these are:

  • commander of the "Dnepr" group of troops;
    • chief of staff of the same group;
      • commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army;
        • commander of the 8th Artillery Brigade;
          • commander of the 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

            This refers to generals and colonels who gave orders to systematically shell residential areas, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure of the region.

            The shelling was carried out throughout 2023 from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region: with artillery, MLRS "Grad", barrel and mortar weapons.

            As a result:

            • at least 600 civilian casualties,
              • 113 dead, including three children,
                • thousands of forced migrants,
                  • destroyed homes, schools, hospitals.

                    These are not "accidents", not "mistakes", not "military actions". This is a systematic plan of terror, approved at the level of the command of the "Dnepr" group of troops, and implemented through the vertical of generals and officers. Each of them will bear personal responsibility. No one will hide behind a position, shoulder straps, or a border.

                    - Kravchenko noted.

                    Suspicions were announced under the articles:

                    Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

                    The investigation is being conducted by an interdepartmental investigative group of the SBU, the National Police, military counterintelligence, and border guards. Assistance was provided by international partners — "Truth Hounds" and "Global Rights Compliance".

                    No one forgotten. No one unpunished

                    - summarized the Prosecutor General.

                    Creation of a special tribunal against Russian criminals: Kravchenko held the first international meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands18.07.25, 15:22 • 5022 views

                    Olga Rozgon

                    Olga Rozgon

                    WarCrimes and emergencies
                    BM-21 "Grad"
                    National Police of Ukraine
                    Ruslan Kravchenko
                    Security Service of Ukraine
                    Kherson Oblast
                    Ukraine
                    Tesla
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    S&P 500
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Brent Oil
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gold
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gas TTF
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9