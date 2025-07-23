"Terrorizing civilians will not be forgiven": five more Russian military commanders notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

The Kherson Prosecutor's Office has charged five senior officers of the Russian Armed Forces with organizing massive shelling of the Kherson region. As a result of their actions, 113 civilians, including three children, died. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to five representatives of the senior officer staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who coordinated the terror in the Kherson region - the message says.

And these are:

commander of the "Dnepr" group of troops;

chief of staff of the same group;

commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army;

commander of the 8th Artillery Brigade;

commander of the 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

This refers to generals and colonels who gave orders to systematically shell residential areas, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure of the region.

The shelling was carried out throughout 2023 from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region: with artillery, MLRS "Grad", barrel and mortar weapons.

As a result:

at least 600 civilian casualties,

113 dead, including three children,

thousands of forced migrants,

destroyed homes, schools, hospitals.

These are not "accidents", not "mistakes", not "military actions". This is a systematic plan of terror, approved at the level of the command of the "Dnepr" group of troops, and implemented through the vertical of generals and officers. Each of them will bear personal responsibility. No one will hide behind a position, shoulder straps, or a border. - Kravchenko noted.

Suspicions were announced under the articles:

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

The investigation is being conducted by an interdepartmental investigative group of the SBU, the National Police, military counterintelligence, and border guards. Assistance was provided by international partners — "Truth Hounds" and "Global Rights Compliance".

No one forgotten. No one unpunished - summarized the Prosecutor General.

