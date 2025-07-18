Creation of a special tribunal against Russian criminals: Kravchenko held the first international meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held his first international meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands Alle Dorhout, where they discussed, in particular, the functioning of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kravchenko's post on social media.

As Kravchenko noted, it was a symbolic meeting. "With a representative of a country that is a global center of international justice and a partner of Ukraine in bringing to justice for international crimes," the Prosecutor General wrote.

According to him, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation:

— crimes of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including crimes against humanity and genocide;

— bringing war criminals to justice;

— the role of the Netherlands in supporting the creation and functioning of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression;

— issues of extradition of persons hiding from justice;

— further reform of prosecutor's offices.

I am grateful to the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its principled position, support, and leadership. I believe in effective international coordination and that justice will surely prevail - Kravchenko stated.

Recall

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. According to Kravchenko, this is another step towards justice. The Prosecutor General also stated that the work of the Tribunal is a matter of facts and evidence, so Ukrainian prosecutors will play a key role in this process.

