Accelerating the launch of the Special Tribunal and new political and legal blows to the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy held a meeting with the teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats, during which they discussed accelerating the launch of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, preparing a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors, which will take place next week, and steps on key international platforms. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Meeting with Ukrainian diplomats – teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office. First – accelerating the launch of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and corresponding work with states that respect international law - Zelenskyy announced.

They also discussed the preparation of a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors, which will take place next week, and the modernization of tasks for Ukrainian representatives abroad.

Third – our steps on key international platforms, including regarding draft resolutions of the UN General Assembly. We are preparing tangible political and legal blows against the aggressor state and its positions. The coming months are a time for particularly active work of our diplomacy - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he immediately signed a number of laws - regarding multiple citizenship, the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine.