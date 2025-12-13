Kherson and part of the region are without power after massive Russian strikes, the city has water supply interruptions

Kherson and part of Kherson Oblast were left without electricity after massive Russian strikes, said the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

As a result of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine, part of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, was de-energized. - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the consequences are being investigated.

As clarified by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, "Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure across the country, resulting in power outages throughout the entire community."

"Due to the lack of electricity in the city, there are interruptions in centralized water supply. Also, trolleybuses did not go out on routes," the head of the Military Administration noted on Telegram.

According to him, specialists are currently studying the extent of damage to energy facilities and carrying out emergency restoration work. Invincibility Points have been switched to an enhanced mode of operation.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging a multi-story building and 14 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a catering establishment and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 7 people were injured," Prokudin stated.

