01:49 AM • 5786 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 14674 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 21740 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 22945 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 27991 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 34893 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 38385 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 46701 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 34539 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24488 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusives
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On the night of December 13, the Russian army attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. Settlements in the Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts were left without electricity.

Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA

On the night of December 13, the Russian army attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast. Settlements in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts remain without electricity. This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), as reported by UNN.

During the night and early morning, the enemy attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the region. Currently, settlements in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts are without electricity. Restoration work is underway. As of now, there are no casualties.

- wrote the head of Mykolaiv RMA in his Telegram.

"Restoration work is underway. As of now, there are no casualties," he added.

Recall

Due to Russian strikes, several railway sections on the approaches to the Pivdennyi port have been de-energized.

20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack13.12.25, 05:32 • 10613 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim