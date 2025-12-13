Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA
On the night of December 13, the Russian army attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast. Settlements in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts remain without electricity. This was reported by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), as reported by UNN.
During the night and early morning, the enemy attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the region. Currently, settlements in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts are without electricity. Restoration work is underway. As of now, there are no casualties.
