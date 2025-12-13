20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack

$42.270.01
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 9620 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 18151 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 20558 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 25781 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 32972 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 36099 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 44893 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 32573 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24260 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - media
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted
Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - media
Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke out
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargo
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 36098 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 44893 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 78413 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
R-360 Neptune

20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

20 substations in Odesa region were damaged after the Russian attack on December 12. DTEK company published a video of a destroyed substation, demonstrating the scale of the destruction.

20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack

In Odesa region, 20 substations were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on December 12. Power engineers showed what a destroyed substation looks like, UNN reports with reference to DTEK company.

Details

DTEK company published a video of a destroyed substation in Odesa region, which came under fire from Russian troops.

"This is what one of DTEK's substations in Odesa region looks like after Russian strikes. In total, 20 substations have been damaged in the region," the report says.

The company added that they are working around the clock to restore power to homes as soon as possible.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russia attacked a DTEK substation and another energy company's facility in Odesa region. As a result of the shelling, 90,000 families were left without electricity.

Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke out12.12.25, 22:48 • 3324 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
DTEK