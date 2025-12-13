20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack

In Odesa region, 20 substations were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on December 12. Power engineers showed what a destroyed substation looks like, UNN reports with reference to DTEK company.

Details

DTEK company published a video of a destroyed substation in Odesa region, which came under fire from Russian troops.

"This is what one of DTEK's substations in Odesa region looks like after Russian strikes. In total, 20 substations have been damaged in the region," the report says.

The company added that they are working around the clock to restore power to homes as soon as possible.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russia attacked a DTEK substation and another energy company's facility in Odesa region. As a result of the shelling, 90,000 families were left without electricity.

