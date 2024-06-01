Belgium bans Ukraine from using its weapons to strike at Russia

Belgium is against Ukraine's use of their weapons against targets in the Russian Federation

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Kroo said that his country will not allow Ukraine to use its weapons to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by Belga, reports UNN.

Details

"We are talking about fighters that can be used by Ukrainians on Ukrainian territory. This is an agreement that we have concluded, and I want to adhere to it," the prime minister said. Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Kroo

Alexander De Kroo believes that it is necessary to ensure that the United States and other NATO countries will be able to continue military support for Ukraine.

"There is a huge need for air defense. Combat aircraft can help with this, but other things will be required. Therefore, we need to think about how we can provide faster and better equipment," the prime minister said. Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Kroo

Germany has confirmed that Ukraine can use the weapons it supplies for self-defense against Russian attacks from positions near the border