in recent weeks, Russia has carried out attacks from positions in the adjacent area of the Russian border, and Ukraine has the Right to defend itself against these attacks and can use weapons supplied for this purpose, including those supplied by Germany. This statement was made on Friday by the press secretary of the German government Steffen Gebeshtright, writes UNN.

In recent weeks, Russia has prepared, coordinated and carried out attacks from positions in the area directly adjacent to the Russian border, especially in the Kharkiv region. at the same time, we are convinced that according to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against these attacks. for this purpose, it may also use weapons supplied for this purpose in accordance with its international legal obligations; including those supplied by US Gebeshtright noted.

The speaker of the German government stressed that Ukrainians are fighting for their land and their freedom and "together with our closest allies and in close dialogue with the government of Ukraine, we are constantly adapting our support to the development of the war." "Many countries around the world support them politically, economically, with military equipment and weapons. We are talking about the liberation of Ukrainian territory, and we have agreed with Ukraine that the weapons we supply will be used for this purpose in accordance with international law," Gebestright said.

