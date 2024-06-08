ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39228 views

Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, while funding is provided by the Swedish Foundation, and the vehicles themselves are mainly produced in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands and Denmark have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Dutch government, reports UNN.

Details

Funding will go to the Swedish fund, and the production of infantry fighting vehicles for Ukrainian servicemen will be mainly in the Netherlands.

Investment is necessary because the situation in Europe has worsened due to Russia's war against Ukraine. Also, the increase in the production and supply of military equipment and ammunition in the Netherlands and Europe is too slow, and Europe should become less dependent on external supplies

noted in the message.

addition

Also, in the next five years, the Netherlands plans to increase the production of drones, and the Local Defense Ministry is going to adopt the combat experience of using UAVs from Ukrainians.

In 2023, Sweden handed over 50 such combat vehicles to Ukraine.

Help

CV90 is a line of infantry fighting vehicles with 15 different modifications. It is equipped with the UTAAS fire control system from SAAB with a thermal imaging sight, which allows you to conduct targeted fire on air targets at a distance of 2 km, ground targets — 5 km.

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
ministry-of-defence-netherlandsMinistry of Defence (Netherlands)
denmarkDenmark
swedenSweden
europeEurope
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

