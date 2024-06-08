Denmark and the Netherlands have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine

The Netherlands and Denmark have allocated 400 million euros for the production of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Dutch government, reports UNN.

Funding will go to the Swedish fund, and the production of infantry fighting vehicles for Ukrainian servicemen will be mainly in the Netherlands.

Investment is necessary because the situation in Europe has worsened due to Russia's war against Ukraine. Also, the increase in the production and supply of military equipment and ammunition in the Netherlands and Europe is too slow, and Europe should become less dependent on external supplies noted in the message.

Also, in the next five years, the Netherlands plans to increase the production of drones, and the Local Defense Ministry is going to adopt the combat experience of using UAVs from Ukrainians.

In 2023, Sweden handed over 50 such combat vehicles to Ukraine.

CV90 is a line of infantry fighting vehicles with 15 different modifications. It is equipped with the UTAAS fire control system from SAAB with a thermal imaging sight, which allows you to conduct targeted fire on air targets at a distance of 2 km, ground targets — 5 km.

