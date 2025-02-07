The Netherlands donates a mobile forensic laboratory to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11101 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60943 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101878 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105316 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129000 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113292 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106008 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102421 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87392 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105822 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 11101 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162119 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152266 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105822 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111419 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138320 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140102 views
The Netherlands donates a mobile forensic laboratory to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33010 views

Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands a modern mobile laboratory consisting of 13 containers for investigating war crimes. The equipment allows for DNA and fingerprint analysis and data extraction from mobile devices in the field.

Ukraine will receive a modern mobile laboratory from the Netherlands to conduct forensic research in combat zones. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, it will become an important tool in documenting and investigating war crimes. 

The laboratory, consisting of 13 containers, is equipped with everything necessary for collecting and analyzing evidence on site. It allows for fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, and data extraction from mobile devices. 

Image

The equipment was handed over after the Ukrainian delegation signed a contract. In addition to the technical equipment, specialists from Ukraine received special training in the Netherlands to work with the laboratory. 

It is expected that the laboratory will be delivered to Kyiv in the near future and will be used by the Bokarius Institute of Forensic Expertise, which is subordinated to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. 

Image

The Netherlands is already actively involved in the investigation of war crimes, providing expert and financial support. Dutch investigators are working in Ukraine under the auspices of the International Criminal Court, and other resources are being provided to ensure justice. 

The Netherlands to support training of more than 20 Ukrainians for F-16 maintenance31.01.25, 19:18 • 29308 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-netherlandsMinistry of Defence (Netherlands)
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

