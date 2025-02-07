The Netherlands donates a mobile forensic laboratory to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a modern mobile laboratory from the Netherlands to conduct forensic research in combat zones. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, it will become an important tool in documenting and investigating war crimes.

The laboratory, consisting of 13 containers, is equipped with everything necessary for collecting and analyzing evidence on site. It allows for fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, and data extraction from mobile devices.

The equipment was handed over after the Ukrainian delegation signed a contract. In addition to the technical equipment, specialists from Ukraine received special training in the Netherlands to work with the laboratory.

It is expected that the laboratory will be delivered to Kyiv in the near future and will be used by the Bokarius Institute of Forensic Expertise, which is subordinated to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The Netherlands is already actively involved in the investigation of war crimes, providing expert and financial support. Dutch investigators are working in Ukraine under the auspices of the International Criminal Court, and other resources are being provided to ensure justice.

