The Netherlands to support training of more than 20 Ukrainians for F-16 maintenance

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39905 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74364 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103924 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107163 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125563 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131028 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
The Netherlands to support training of more than 20 Ukrainians for F-16 maintenance

The Netherlands to support training of more than 20 Ukrainians for F-16 maintenance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29309 views

The Dutch Ministry of Defense will train 26 Ukrainian F-16 crew chiefs until the end of April. The technicians will be responsible for inspecting and maintaining the fighters before and after flights.

The Netherlands will take part in the training of 26 Ukrainians as so-called F-16 fighter jet crew chiefs, UNN reports with reference to the country's Defense Ministry.

Minister Ruben Brekelmans said during the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov that the Defense Ministry is involved in training 26 Ukrainians to become so-called F-16 crew chiefs.

"These technicians are responsible for the fighter jet before departure and after returning to the base. The training is taking place at the air base and will last until the end of April," the statement said.

Team leaders are responsible for the final checks. After the launch and completion of all checks, he or she removes the safety pins for, among other things, the landing gear and fuel tanks. After that, the F-16 can leave the shelter and take off. Even after returning, the crew leaders take over the aircraft from the pilot.

"The Netherlands has taken the initiative to facilitate the training of F-16 ground personnel. The Ministry of Defense is not involved in the exercises themselves. Together with Denmark and the United States, our country (the Netherlands - ed.) leads the so-called Air Force Coalition (AFCC). One of its goals is to ensure the interoperability of the Ukrainian Air Force with NATO partners," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the Netherlands has previously announced that it will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots are being trained, among other things, at the European F-16 Training Center in Romania. 18 Dutch F-16s are being used for this purpose.

Addendum

Umerov statedthat Ukraine and the Netherlands have an agreement to deliver another batch of F-16s this year.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
natoNATO
netherlandsNetherlands
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

