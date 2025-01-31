The Netherlands to support training of more than 20 Ukrainians for F-16 maintenance

The Netherlands will take part in the training of 26 Ukrainians as so-called F-16 fighter jet crew chiefs, UNN reports with reference to the country's Defense Ministry.

Minister Ruben Brekelmans said during the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov that the Defense Ministry is involved in training 26 Ukrainians to become so-called F-16 crew chiefs.

"These technicians are responsible for the fighter jet before departure and after returning to the base. The training is taking place at the air base and will last until the end of April," the statement said.

Team leaders are responsible for the final checks. After the launch and completion of all checks, he or she removes the safety pins for, among other things, the landing gear and fuel tanks. After that, the F-16 can leave the shelter and take off. Even after returning, the crew leaders take over the aircraft from the pilot.

"The Netherlands has taken the initiative to facilitate the training of F-16 ground personnel. The Ministry of Defense is not involved in the exercises themselves. Together with Denmark and the United States, our country (the Netherlands - ed.) leads the so-called Air Force Coalition (AFCC). One of its goals is to ensure the interoperability of the Ukrainian Air Force with NATO partners," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the Netherlands has previously announced that it will provide Ukraine with 24 F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots are being trained, among other things, at the European F-16 Training Center in Romania. 18 Dutch F-16s are being used for this purpose.

Addendum

Umerov statedthat Ukraine and the Netherlands have an agreement to deliver another batch of F-16s this year.