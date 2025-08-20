Netherlands strengthens air defense in Poland to support Ukraine and protect NATO

$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 32431 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM • 27717 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
August 20, 09:29 AM • 48473 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 213383 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
August 20, 06:54 AM • 74520 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 70723 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 67280 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 219825 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 178862 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 44302 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 13296 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 19165 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 11442 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 12710 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 19219 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 213401 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 12747 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 11468 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 13327 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 44351 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 57303 views
Netherlands strengthens air defense in Poland to support Ukraine and protect NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Netherlands is sending two Patriot systems and 300 troops to Poland to guard a NATO logistics hub that supports Ukraine. This deployment of multi-layered air defense is intended to protect NATO and deter Russian aggression.

Netherlands strengthens air defense in Poland to support Ukraine and protect NATO

The Netherlands is sending two Patriot systems and about 300 troops to Poland to protect a NATO logistics center that helps Ukraine. The deployment of multi-layered air defense is intended to protect NATO and deter Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defensie.

Details

The Netherlands is sending two batteries of Patriot air defense systems to Poland, along with about 300 troops. They will guard the NATO logistics center for assistance and training of Ukrainian military personnel (NSATU) from December 1 to June 1 next year, providing support to Ukraine. The Dutch contribution was announced today by Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

The deployed unit is multi-layered and includes three types of systems: two Patriot batteries, a Nasams system, and counter-drone measures. This allows the center to be protected from ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles in cooperation with partners.

We provide modern defense capabilities. Although they are scarce, the Netherlands is able to provide them. The deployment is aimed at three key tasks: protecting NATO territory, deterring Russian aggression, and continuous support for Ukraine. This allows for maximum containment of the Russian threat at a distance

- Brekelmans emphasized.

NSATU coordinates the training of Ukrainian soldiers and ensures the safe delivery of military aid from NATO countries. Thanks to air defense, the center can unhindered carry out logistics operations and support Ukrainian forces.

Lithuania is building a "living fortress": the country is moving to a single line of defense14.08.25, 18:24 • 20008 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Cruise missile
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Lithuania
Netherlands
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland