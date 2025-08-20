Netherlands strengthens air defense in Poland to support Ukraine and protect NATO

The Netherlands is sending two Patriot systems and about 300 troops to Poland to protect a NATO logistics center that helps Ukraine. The deployment of multi-layered air defense is intended to protect NATO and deter Russian aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defensie.

The Netherlands is sending two batteries of Patriot air defense systems to Poland, along with about 300 troops. They will guard the NATO logistics center for assistance and training of Ukrainian military personnel (NSATU) from December 1 to June 1 next year, providing support to Ukraine. The Dutch contribution was announced today by Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

The deployed unit is multi-layered and includes three types of systems: two Patriot batteries, a Nasams system, and counter-drone measures. This allows the center to be protected from ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles in cooperation with partners.

We provide modern defense capabilities. Although they are scarce, the Netherlands is able to provide them. The deployment is aimed at three key tasks: protecting NATO territory, deterring Russian aggression, and continuous support for Ukraine. This allows for maximum containment of the Russian threat at a distance - Brekelmans emphasized.

NSATU coordinates the training of Ukrainian soldiers and ensures the safe delivery of military aid from NATO countries. Thanks to air defense, the center can unhindered carry out logistics operations and support Ukrainian forces.

