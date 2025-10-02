$41.220.08
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 10694 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 10907 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 15511 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 34348 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 43111 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 29792 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 50043 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 25989 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 23442 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
First target shot down over Poland? A "Shahed" was drawn on a Dutch F-35 fighter jet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

A "Shahed" UAV was drawn on one of the Dutch Air Force planes, although other drones flew over Poland in September.

First target shot down over Poland? A "Shahed" was drawn on a Dutch F-35 fighter jet

One of the F-35A fighter jets of the Royal Netherlands Air Force has a 'Shahed' attack UAV painted on it, marking the first target shot down by this aircraft over Poland. At the same time, these drones did not enter the country's airspace, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

Details

On the night of September 10, the airspace of Poland, and with it – the EU and NATO – was violated by 'Gerbera' type drones. These UAVs are used as decoys to distract air defense forces, but can sometimes be used with a warhead.

In addition, the Netherlands will deploy Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, as well as anti-UAV systems, in Poland.

Recall

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced the deployment of F-35 fighters in Poland. He called it a demonstration of the allies' readiness to counter Russian aggression.

Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"24.09.25, 16:04 • 58569 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Ministry of Defence (Netherlands)
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
European Union
NASAMS
Netherlands
Poland