First target shot down over Poland? A "Shahed" was drawn on a Dutch F-35 fighter jet

One of the F-35A fighter jets of the Royal Netherlands Air Force has a 'Shahed' attack UAV painted on it, marking the first target shot down by this aircraft over Poland. At the same time, these drones did not enter the country's airspace, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

On the night of September 10, the airspace of Poland, and with it – the EU and NATO – was violated by 'Gerbera' type drones. These UAVs are used as decoys to distract air defense forces, but can sometimes be used with a warhead.

In addition, the Netherlands will deploy Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, as well as anti-UAV systems, in Poland.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced the deployment of F-35 fighters in Poland. He called it a demonstration of the allies' readiness to counter Russian aggression.

